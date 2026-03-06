Islanders Acquire Blues Captain in Deadline Blockbuster

The New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues may have pulled off the biggest blockbuster deal of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

After a morning and afternoon that moved at a glacial pace, the trade deadline suddenly kicked into high gear. The Islanders and Blues then took things up another notch entirely, as they are finalizing a huge deal that shook up both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

The Islanders are acquiring Blues center and captain Brayden Schenn. The Stanley Cup winner is heading to Long Island as St. Louis continues their rebuilding process. The initial deal became public without all the details, but the official trade is a bit more complicated. The Blues sent Schenn to the Islanders in exchange for forward Jonathan Drouin, a 2026 first-round draft pick (acquired from the Colorado Avalanche), a 2026 third-round pick and goaltender Marcus Gidlof.

Brayden Schenn from St Louis for Jonathan Drouin, 2026 1st (Colorado), a 3rd and Marcus Gidlof. https://t.co/KrJZPcOB2Z — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 6, 2026

What Schenn Brings to Islanders

Schenn has been one of the most talked about players leading up to the Deadline. His current contract costs $6.5 million annually and he has two more seasons on his deal after this one ends. Despite his age and contractual status, he's still a valuable middle-six center. In 61 games, the 34-year-old pivot has 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points while averaging just under 17 minutes of ice time per game.

The Islanders are right on the edge. They are tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for second place in the Metropolitan Division. Like the Penguins, the Islanders have surprised with their success this season. With rookie sensation Matthew Schaefer leading the way on Long Island, there is renewed optimism that they could challenge for the Stanley Cup.

In order to get there, however, their center depth needed a significant upgrade. The Islanders have a top center duo in Bo Horvat and Mat Barzal, but they needed another player to give them the proper flexibility they needed. This allows Barzal or Horvat to kick out to the wing if needed and gives the team valuable postseason experience.

Jan 10, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Blues Keep Rebuilding

The Blues have done a tidy job clearing out veteran contracts. In addition to sending Schenn to the Islanders, they also sent defenseman Justin Faulk to the Detroit Red Wings. In return, they've added more draft picks and salary cap flexibility. It's not the ideal situation for the Blues, but they've made the most out of it during the Deadline.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!