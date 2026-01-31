Eastern Conference Superstars Collide in 2026 Stadium Series

For the first time in franchise history, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host an outdoor game, welcoming the Boston Bruins under the Florida sky at Raymond James Stadium. Hockey will share the weekend spotlight with one of Tampa’s most famous traditions, as more than 500,000 people are expected downtown for the annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest.

Gasparilla weekend is a citywide pirate-themed celebration featuring a massive parade, mock pirate invasion, cannon fire, and days of waterfront parties that transform Tampa into a full-blown festival.

On Jan. 31, pirate ships, cannon fire, and costumed chaos take over the waterfront. And on Feb. 1, roughly 65,000 fans will pack an NFL stadium for a game that suddenly looks like a midseason heavyweight fight.

Tampa Bay and Boston are both playing some of the best hockey in the league, turning the 2026 Stadium Series into something far more meaningful than a novelty.

Two Red-Hot Teams Meet in the 2026 Stadium Series

Tampa Bay enters the outdoor matchup on a blistering 16-1-1 run, owning the second-best record in the NHL behind the league-leading Colorado Avalanche. Since the start of 2026, no team has been better by points percentage than Tampa, per StatMuse. The Lightning sit at an absurd .885 over 13 games, a stretch that has reminded everyone why this core has been a model of sustained excellence.

Boston hasn’t been far behind. The Bruins are 12-4-2 in their last 18 games and have a .821 points percentage since the new year started. That surge has them ninth overall in the league and sixth in the Eastern Conference, tied in points with two other surprise stories — the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens.

Put simply, this isn’t a showcase game featuring teams coasting on reputation. It’s two contenders colliding while both are playing their sharpest hockey of the season.

Best team point percentages in the NHL since the start of 2026:



1. Tampa Bay Lightning: 88.5% (11-1-1)

2. Boston Bruins: 82.1% (11-2-1)

3. Pittsburgh Penguins: 78.6% (10-2-2)

T-4. Buffalo Sabres: 75% (10-3-1)

T-4. Utah Mammoth: 75% (10-3-1)

5. Carolina Hurricanes: 71.4% (9-3-2) pic.twitter.com/QNCWqUg4TJ — Sam Len (@SamLenSports) January 31, 2026

Kucherov vs. Pastrnak: Different Styles, Same Impact

Beyond the standings, the star power is impossible to ignore. Since January 1, 2018, only Connor McDavid (983 points in 601 games), Leon Draisaitl (864 points in 616 games), and Nathan MacKinnon (851 points in 584 games) have produced more points than Nikita Kucherov and David Pastrnak. Kucherov sits fourth on that list with 786 points in 528 games, while Pastrnak ranks fifth with 745 points in 597 games.

Their styles couldn’t be more distinct. Kucherov is a surgeon with the puck, a pass-first magician who manipulates defenders and bends defensive structure until lanes appear out of nowhere. Pastrnak is more direct, a shooter’s shooter who thrives on quick releases, off-balance attempts, and chaos in the neutral zone.

THE 2026 NHL STADIUM SERIES JERSEYS HAVE ARRIVED 🏟️



Which one do you like better? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rzhH90LnRE — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2025

Both, of course, are extremely well rounded and can do everything, which has allowed them to have so much success over the past half decade. Add in the cool new jerseys both teams released for the event, and that’s what makes the matchup so compelling.

Eastern Stars Holding Their Ground in a Western-Dominated Era

This season’s scoring race has largely belonged to the Western Conference. For much of the year, Kucherov was the lone Eastern Conference player inside the league’s top 15 scorers. Recently, that’s started to change, with Pastrnak, Montreal’s Nick Suzuki, and Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski pushing their way into the top-15.

Still, the balance remains tilted west. Coming into this game, Kucherov ranks third in NHL scoring with 27 goals and 55 assists for 82 points, and Pastrnak sits sixth at 22 goals, 47 assists, and 69 points. Both are the engines of their offenses, the players everything flows through.

This is the ninth NHL outdoor game to feature multiple top-10 scorers and the first since the 2017 Stadium Series, which included Sidney Crosby (2nd), Evgeni Malkin (8th), and Phil Kessel (t-10th).

Kucherov and Pastrnak are also chasing history this season. Along with MacKinnon, all three are on pace for a fourth straight 100-point season. Kucherov could reach the century mark for the sixth time in his career, something that’s only been done by 17 players in NHL history.

When Tampa Bay and Boston meet, the games are rarely quiet. They’re physical, emotional, and played at a pace that leaves little margin for error. Add an outdoor setting, a football stadium crowd, and two superstars operating at peak confidence, and the result feels inevitable.

This Stadium Series game isn’t just about jerseys or scenery. It’s about two gritty teams colliding while chasing the same thing, another deep spring run. It’s about watching Nikita Kucherov and David Pastrnak share the ice, knowing every shift could tilt the game when two all-time great players are on it.

