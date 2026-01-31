January Adds Historic Day for NHL Record Books

This NHL season has brought a different kind of excitement. The league’s biggest stars are not just producing, they’re thriving, while longtime legends continue to redefine what longevity looks like at hockey’s highest level. Every night seems to remind us that the game is in an unusually healthy place.

At the same time, a younger wave of talent is no longer knocking on the door. They’ve completely kicked it down. Across the league, rookies and younger players are carving out starring roles in a sport already crowded with elite names.

That blend has also breathed life into franchises long starved for spring hockey. The Sabres, Red Wings, Ducks, Sharks, and the Utah Mammoth/Arizona Coyotes franchise all look capable of ending playoff droughts that were getting scary to think about. Meanwhile, established contenders like the Stars, Wild, Avalanche, Oilers, Hurricanes, and Lightning appear built for deep, grinding runs.

All of it set the stage for January 29, 2026, a night when 30 of the league’s 32 teams were in action, and NHL history was written in more ways than one.

Bussi and the Hurricanes Rewrite the Record Book

Brandon Bussi continued to shock the hockey world, and on this night, he did it in unforgettable fashion. In a wild 5–4 comeback win, the Carolina Hurricanes scored three goals in the final two minutes to stun the Utah Mammoth and cap off one of the most dramatic finishes of the season.

Bussi’s role in that victory pushed him into the history books. He became the fastest goaltender to reach 20 wins, doing so in just 24 career NHL games. The milestone came just a few weeks after he set another record on December 11, 2025, when he became the fastest goalie to 10 wins, reaching that mark in only 11 games.

January 29 also marked just the third day in NHL history in which multiple teams overcame multi-goal deficits in the final five minutes of regulation to win, as both the Hurricanes and Oilers pulled off stunning late-game comebacks.

For a Hurricanes team already viewed as a serious contender, Bussi’s emergence has added an entirely new layer of belief — and a growing sense that this run might be something special.

Patrick Kane Passes Mike Modano on a Historic Night

History followed Patrick Kane wherever he skated that evening. With an assist on a goal by Ben Chiarot, Kane recorded his 1,375th career regular season point, officially surpassing Mike Modano as the highest-scoring U.S.-born player in NHL history.

The moment was unmistakable. As play stopped, the entire Red Wings bench poured onto the ice to congratulate Kane, a spontaneous celebration that reflected the magnitude of the achievement. It wasn’t just another stat, it was a passing of the torch in American hockey history.

Kane now sits 27th on the NHL’s all-time scoring list, just behind Evgeni Malkin, further cementing a career that has helped redefine what elite American skill looks like at the NHL level.

The night wasn’t perfect for Detroit. Despite two late goals from Alex DeBrincat in the final two minutes to force overtime, the Red Wings ultimately fell to the Washington Capitals in a shootout. Still, the loss felt secondary to Kane's milestone moment.

An NHL Hat Trick Record Falls

On a night filled with big moments, Alex Tuch made sure his name stood out. The Sabres winger scored a hat trick in a 4–1 win over the Los Angeles Kings, a performance that carried league-wide significance.

Tuch’s three goals marked the 30th hat trick scored in the month of January, setting a new NHL record for most hat tricks in a single month. The previous record of 29 had stood since December of 1985, finally fell over four decades later. With Rasmus Dahlin scoring a hat trick in the previous game, this was also the first time since December 4–6, 2002, that the Buffalo Sabres scored hat tricks in consecutive games.

Sabres Continue Making Franchise History

Buffalo’s night didn’t end with Tuch’s hat trick heroics. Goaltender Alex Lyon added his own chapter to Sabres history by earning his 10th consecutive win, surpassing Gerry Desjardins’ franchise record of nine set during the 1976–77 season.

During the streak, Lyon’s numbers have been elite: a 1.94 goals-against average, a .933 save percentage, one shutout, 283 shots faced, and 264 saves. Calm, controlled, and efficient, he’s given Buffalo stability it has searched for over decades.

That win also marked a team milestone. For the first time in franchise history, the Sabres won 20 of a 24-game stretch. Over that span, they collected 41 points — another franchise record — turning optimism into hope into pride.

January 29, 2026 wasn’t just busy. It was historic. Records fell, careers reached new heights, and franchises rewrote what they believed possible. Nights like this are rare, but when they arrive, they remind everyone why the NHL is so special.

