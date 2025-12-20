Jon Cooper Has High Praise for Two Lightning Forwards

The Tampa Bay Lightning have never been shy about who they are. This is a franchise built on standards, not slogans. Every season begins with the same expectation: compete deep into the spring or consider it unfinished business.

That mentality has been shaped over years of success and heartbreak, molded by a group that understands how hard it is to stay on top. Tampa doesn’t chase trends. It leans on habits, structure, and a belief that the details still matter when the spotlight is brightest.

Their core is stacked with future Hall of Famers at nearly every position, a luxury few teams can match. Because of that star power, Tampa’s yearly challenge isn’t finding elite talent — it’s finding the right support.

Stanley Cup teams aren’t built on goals and highlight plays alone. They’re built on pressure, puck battles, and players willing to embrace the grind every shift. That foundation is where general manager Julien BriseBois has made his mark, consistently uncovering value and turning depth pieces into difference-makers.

“I rather have a lineup full of good players than a bank of a ton of draft picks.”



More from Julien BriseBois’ media availability: https://t.co/3NwvgAHbyu pic.twitter.com/rsxuHaeTgJ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 5, 2025

Yanni Gourde’s Rise Through the Ranks

Two of those players are Yanni Gourde and Nick Paul, and head coach Jon Cooper made it clear just how much they mean to the Lightning.

In a recent interview, when asked about Yanni Gourde’s birthday (December 15), which was also the day he played his first NHL game a decade ago in 2015, Cooper smiled, and reflected:

“God, Yanni Gourde’s been around that long?” Cooper asked rhetorically. “It doesn’t feel that long. He plays with the energy of somebody half his age, I’ll tell you that. But if you wanna talk about success stories, let alone the storybook part of coming up on your birthday… for somebody that went through the trials and tribulations of other leagues before he got here, and then having to work through not being the biggest player on the ice in a game where there are a lot of big players, he’s found his way to not only survive in the league but be a Stanley Cup champion. Just his character and his drive to be the best—it’s as good as I’ve seen in any player.”

Dec 8, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde (37) goes to pass the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The praise cuts deeper than sentiment. Gourde’s path was never smooth. He fought through other leagues, size concerns, and doubt before carving out a place in the NHL. That grind still shows in his game. Every shift feels urgent, every puck battle personal.

For Tampa, Gourde represents something foundational. He’s proof that effort, consistency, and belief can stretch a career far beyond expectations. He doesn’t just survive in the league — he thrives, and teammates feed off it.

TOP 20 GOURDO: Yanni Gourde now has 203 career points as a member of the @TBLightning, tying Teddy Purcell to enter the top 20 in all-time franchise scoring.



Congrats Gourdo! pic.twitter.com/sz7rz5PTXM — Benjamin Pierce (@BenjaminJReport) October 13, 2025

Nick Paul’s Journey to 500 Games

Cooper’s appreciation didn’t stop there. In a follow-up question, he was asked about Nick Paul playing in his 500th NHL game that same night — a milestone Paul once thought might never come.

“He’s another one. He’s a big, tall guy, he’s a presence, and he’s got sneaky good hands for a big man like that. You see Nick Paul, and you just pencil in 20-plus, because you know you’re gonna get that from him. So you start ticking down the centers in your lineup and you get to a 6-foot-4 center that can play. Whether he’s playing third or fourth line or whatever he’s doing, he can play up and down the lineup. He makes everybody better. And it’s funny to me to think that he thought he might not be in the league, because our perception is he’s a really solid NHL player. But I think the big thing with Pauly too is the life he brings in the locker room. He’s a pretty witty guy, so he’s fun to have around, but when game time comes, he switches into game mode. 500—that’s a good feat.”

Paul’s story resonates because it’s grounded in reality. Early in his career with Ottawa, he genuinely wondered if Europe was next. Now, he’s a core piece of Tampa’s lineup, capable of sliding up and down the roster and making everyone around him better.

Tonight marks #GoBolts forward Nick Paul’s 500th career NHL game.



Paul has scored 100-106—206 in 499 career games.



The former 4th-round pick in 2013 ranks among his draft class leaders for G (23rd), P (31st), A (32nd) and GP (34th). pic.twitter.com/3Ia9Hm6hca — Benjamin Pierce (@BenjaminJReport) December 15, 2025

What Cooper values most, though, isn’t just production. It’s presence. Paul brings life to the locker room, humor to long days, and then flips the switch when the puck drops. For a coach, that balance is gold.

Teams like Tampa don’t stay competitive by accident. They do it by valuing players who fill the gaps between stars. Gourde and Paul may not always lead the highlights, but they drive winning hockey. And in a league where margins are razor-thin, that often makes all the difference.

