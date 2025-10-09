Oilers Sign Free Agent Forward
The Edmonton Oilers announced last night that the team has agreed to terms with free agent forward Jack Roslovic on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.
The Oilers had reportedly offered Roslovic a deal earlier in the offseason, and he also had an offer on the table from an undisclosed KHL club; however, he was weighing his options. In the end, the prospect of playing with two of the best players in the league on a team that has had two kicks at the can for the Stanley Cup in consecutive seasons was too good to pass up.
Roslovic spent the 2023-24 season with the Carolina Hurricanes, where he had a strong season, posting 22-17-39 in 81 games, showing that he could be a nice complementary scoring piece to help ease a bit of the pressure off the Oilers' top two lines. His 22 goals also matched a career high, and his 39 points ranked him as the sixth-best point producer for the Canes.
Over his career, Roslovic has made stops in Winnipeg, Columbus, New York (Though it was brief), and now Carolina. The 28-year-old has skated in 45 career playoff games, posting three goals and 14 assists.
Despite not having signed a contract yet, Roslovic was a regular on the ice at a rink near his home in Columbus, Ohio. When asked for an interview by The Athletic, he declined, in a move that shows he is focused on preparing for the season and wants to be ready when he and a certain club could iron out the details.
It all worked out in the end for the Oilers, where Roslovic can settle into a bottom-six role and move up the lineup thanks to his versatility and ability to play center and on the wing. Though he isn't a prolific goalscorer by any means, his speed in transition and ability to create mismatches with his playmaking should prove to be an asset for the Oilers.
A bonus is that the Oilers didn't have to give up anything to bring in the former Blue Jackets 25th overall pick, from back in the 2015 NHL Draft, one that has changed the entire complexion of the Oilers right at the top.
Oilers general manager Stan Bowman touched on Roslovic betting on himself and how the Oilers were adamant on not being able to spend a ton. But they coveted the right shot and size. The fact that he is a veteran also gives the Oilers an option to pair with their younger players in a mentorship role as well.
It was in the making for sometime, and when both sides circled back, it made too much sense.
