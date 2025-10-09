Kyle Connor Extension Pushes Jets to Next Level
The Winnipeg Jets made perhaps their biggest move of the season before the puck dropped on their first regular season contest. The organization and superstar winger Kyle Connor agreed to an eight-year extension worth $96 million, carrying an average annual value of $12 million.
The deal marks a notable shift in the Jets’ organizational progress. They have been steadily improving over the last few years, but this deal with Connor cements that Winnipeg has reached a new level. They are now a coveted destination for players to go to, both to pursue a Stanley Cup and as an ideal home for a long-term contract
Superstar Foundation
The Jets have had a few spurts of greatness since the organization returned to the NHL during the 2011-2012 season. Despite those moments, they still felt like an afterthought in the championship discussion and when it came to attracting and retaining marquee talent. The drafting and subsequent trading away of top draft pick Patrik Laine carved out the reputation that superstars couldn’t be developed there, and even if they emerged, it’s only a matter of time until they depart.
Kyle Connor and several of his teammates completely bucked that trend. Connor, a 2015 first-round pick of the organization, has been one of the most underrated superstars in the NHL since debuting after a lone season in the NCAA with the University of Michigan. In eight full seasons, he’s eclipsed 30 goals seven times, including a career-best 47 goals in 2021-2022 and 97 points recorded this past campaign.
Two Connors are Better Than One
The Jets have managed to not only retain one cornerstone piece in Kyle Connor, another Connor is locked in for the long-term, and he’s easily the most important player on the team. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is on top of his game, coming off a Hart Trophy and second straight Vezina Trophy win. He is in a league of his own when it comes to the goaltending position, and he’s locked in at an affordable contract through 2031. Now, the two Connors can continue to lead the way together for the next half of a decade.
Perennial Contenders
The Jets have reached the level of regular contenders in the Western Conference, and that is in small part due to the impact Kyle Connor has had on the organization. His goal scoring and two-way play is effective and overpowering, and it’s a huge reason why the team won 51 games last season and could easily repeat that in 2026.
Not only have they reached that level, they have the core that raised the standard and built that reputation in their prime. Connor’s decision to stay and commit to another eight years will give the team eight more attempts to keep adding and building in order to claim the organization’s first Stanley Cup. And with this extension, the franchise is now amongst the top contenders in the NHL both immediately and for the foreseeable future.
