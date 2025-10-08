Oilers Send Top Prospect Down to AHL
With the NHL opening it's season, it was time for teams to start submitting their opening night roster and fans could find out who did make their rosters and who did not. And for the Edmonton Oilers, their top prospect Isaac Howard did not make their opening night roster and instead was sent down to their AHL team the Bakersfield Condors.
Howard had been refusing to sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning after he was selected with the 31st overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft. So, after refusing to sign with the Lightning, Howard's agent came out and said that his client wanted to request a trade.
And Howard's request was honored as on July 9 as he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers. And now with the Oilers having made final opening night roster decisions, Howard did not make the team and instead will play top six minutes for the Condors.
The Oilers seem to think that Howard will not help them right now and that he can really help contribute for them in the future. Howard played the 2024-25 season in the NCAA with the Michigan State Spartans and tallied 26 goals and 26 assists in 52 games played.
If Howard is to get called up to the Oilers in the future, he can definitely slot right into the top six and play with the likes of either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. Howard could easily play on either one of their wings and put up a ton of points. Howard could be to McDavid or Draisaitl what Conor Sheary was to Sidney Crosby when Sheary played for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
But Edmonton's problem year-after-year has been goal scoring. They rely way too much on their main star players to score goals. They rely way too much on McDavid, Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Evan Bouchard. They have lost back-to-back Stanley Cups because they do not have as much goal scoring as they think they do.
Putting Howard in the AHL to start the season is quite a choice, but he should definitely be one of the first one's called up whenever the Oilers need it. He can slot right in and produce off the bat.
