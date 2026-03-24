Oilers Star Chases 400 Goals While Team Battles for Playoff Survival

The Edmonton Oilers begin a critical two-game road trip at the Delta Center to face the Utah Mammoth, with their captain positioned to reach a historic milestone. Connor McDavid enters the contest with 399 career goals, needing just one more to become the 115th player in NHL history to reach 400.

The timing could not be more significant for Edmonton. The Oilers have endured a turbulent campaign filled with injuries and inconsistency, yet they remain firmly in playoff contention with 11 games remaining. However, their spot in the postseason is far from secure despite controlling their own destiny.

McDavid has been one of the few bright spots in a season that has otherwise seen last year's finalists struggle worse than anyone expected. With 116 points (38G, 78A) in 71 games, the center anchored an Edmonton roster that was dangerously depleted of offensive firepower with the recent injury of linemate Leon Draisaitl.

Approaching Multiple Milestones

The 400-goal mark isn't the only milestone the Edmonton captain is on the brink of. McDavid also sits at 799 career assists, just one shy of becoming the 36th player to reach the 800-point milestone. If he manages to find the back of the net while getting a helper, he would have the rare chance to do a 400-800-1200.

Mar 17, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) is seen out on the ice in a game against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images | Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

It would also make him the third-fastest player to get to the milestone. Only Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux accomplished the feat faster than McDavid's current pace through 783 career games. The Great One needed just 504 games to reach the milestone.

Meanwhile, Lemieux reached it in 593 contests, establishing a standard of excellence that McDavid continues to chase throughout his remarkable career. With the Lightning's Nikita Kucherov recently crossing him in the Art Ross race, a multi-point game against the mid-table Utah might just be what the Edmonton captain needs.

Realistic About Situation

But while McDavid chases his milestones, he also remains mindful of the season's difficulties while maintaining perspective on the Oilers' position. His focus remains squarely on securing playoff qualification rather than contemplating potential postseason success that remains uncertain.

"It's been up and down. A trying year for sure," McDavid told NHL.com. "With that being said, we're 71 games in and still in a playoff spot, still with a chance to win the division. When you look at it that way, there are a lot of positive things."

For McDavid, reaching the playoffs is all he wants for Edmonton. For a man who has chased the Stanley Cup since setting foot in the NHL, he understands that the postseason is where the Oilers really need to show their best. As long as the Oilers cruise through to that stage, McDavid remains a happy man.

"We've got to get in first," McDavid added. "We've got 11 games left to secure our spot, and it starts with a couple of big ones on the road." Kucherov and Tampa Bay humbled McDavid in the last game as the Russian checked him while delivering four points in a 5-2 victory. Today, McJesus has the chance to get one back.

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