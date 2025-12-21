Jack Roslovic Activated as Oilers Get Healthy Up Front

The Edmonton Oilers are finally getting healthy at exactly the right time. The team announced Sunday that they've activated forward Jack Roslovic from long-term injured reserve, marking the first time all season the Oilers will have their full forward group available.

The official Oilers Twitter account made the announcement with some excitement. "JACK IS BACK. The Oilers have activated forward Jack Roslovic from long-term injured reserve, moved forward Connor Clattenburg to LTIR and loaned forward Quinn Hutson to the Condors," they posted.

Bob Stauffer pointed out just how significant this moment is for the Oilers. Despite being well into the season, Edmonton hasn't been able to ice its full complement of offensive weapons until now.

"Tonight will be the first time all season the Oilers will have Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, RNH, Zach Hyman and Roslovic in the lineup in the same game," he tweeted.

First Time All Season

That's a remarkable stat when you consider how important depth and continuity are for building chemistry and consistency. The Oilers have been dealing with injuries all season long, forcing them to rely on call-ups and shuffled lineups. Now they finally get to see what this team looks like when everyone is healthy.

RRoslovic has been sidelined on long-term injured reserve, and his return gives the Oilers another offensive weapon who can contribute up and down the lineup. The 27-year-old forward brings versatility and scoring ability that deepens Edmonton's forward group significantly.

Getting Roslovic back also gives head coach Kris Knoblauch more flexibility with his line combinations. He can spread out the offense across four lines or load up when needed, knowing he has legitimate NHL talent at every position.

To make room for Roslovic's activation, the Oilers moved Connor Clattenburg to long-term injured reserve and sent Quinn Hutson back down to the Bakersfield Condors. Stauffer noted that Hutson made a positive impression during his time with the big club.

"Hutson made a very positive impression," Stauffer explained. That's important for a young player getting his first taste of NHL action. Even though Hutson is heading back to the AHL, showing well during his call-up means he'll be on the radar when the Oilers need to make future roster moves.

Perfect Timing

The Oilers are playing some of their best hockey of the season, winners in six of their last nine games. Connor McDavid is riding a nine-game point streak with 23 points over that span. Getting Roslovic back while the team is already playing well could be exactly what Edmonton needs to go on a sustained run.

For the first time this season, the Oilers get to see what they look like at full strength. If they can build chemistry quickly and stay healthy, this team has the pieces to be dangerous down the stretch.

