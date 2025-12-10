Oilers Coach Calls Sabres Loss Hiccup, Not Trend

The Edmonton Oilers put themselves in a hole they couldn't quite climb out of against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night, getting shut out through the first two periods before mounting a furious third-period comeback that fell just short in a 4-3 overtime loss.

It was the kind of game that raises questions about whether the Oilers are slipping back into bad habits, but head coach Kris Knoblauch isn't sounding any alarms.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Knoblauch was asked directly about whether the slow start was just a hiccup or a sign of something more concerning. His answer was measured but confident. This team has shown what it's capable of, and one game doesn't change that.

Overall a Pretty Good Job

Knoblauch acknowledged that the Oilers didn't play a complete 60 minutes, but he wasn't ready to throw the team under the bus for one frustrating loss.

"Overall, I thought we did a pretty good job," Knoblauch said.

Jun 3, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch is seen during media day in advance of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images | Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

He did take issue with one specific aspect of the game that hurt Edmonton's ability to build momentum. Knoblauch mentioned, "I don't like the fact that we took six penalties and that took away a lot of our game."

Six penalties is a lot for any team, and it's especially damaging when you're already struggling to generate offense. The constant trips to the penalty box disrupted Edmonton's rhythm and made it nearly impossible to sustain any pressure in the offensive zone during the first two periods.

Can Play With the Best

Despite the loss, Knoblauch made it clear he still believes in what his team is capable of when they're playing the right way. "

When this team wants to turn it on and play well, most times they can play amongst the best," the Oilers coach said.

That's not an empty statement. The Oilers have shown throughout the season that when they're locked in, they can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the league. The problem, as Knoblauch pointed out, is doing it consistently.

"To be one of the best, you've got to be able to consistently do that."

No Reason to Panic

When it comes to whether this loss signals a broader issue, Knoblauch wasn't buying it. He framed it as an isolated poor performance in what's otherwise been a solid stretch for the Oilers.

"I think it's one game over the last few weeks. I think we've got nothing to panic about right now," he said.

That's the kind of steady message a coach needs to send when his team drops a frustrating game. The Oilers know they didn't play well for 40 minutes, but they also know they've been playing good hockey overall. One loss doesn't erase that, and Knoblauch isn't going to let his team spiral into doubt over a single setback.

The challenge now is proving him right. If this really is just one bad game, the Oilers need to bounce back quickly and show the consistency Knoblauch is demanding. If it's not, then the questions will only get louder.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!