The Truth Behind Wild Goalie Jesper Wallstedt’s Viral Celebration

Out of nowhere — and to the surprise of just about everyone — the Minnesota Wild have become one of the hottest teams in the NHL. A roster that once looked average in every direction now plays like a group that suddenly solved the league’s hardest puzzle. This is a team built on balance, structure, and timely scoring, but for most of the year, they didn’t have a true defining strength.

Then the “Wall of St. Paul” arrived.

Nov 28, 2025; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (30) looks on during the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Wallstedt’s Historic Rookie Run

Almost overnight, the pairing of Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt has transformed Minnesota into a legitimate contender. And while both goalies have surged at the same time, Wallstedt has been on another level. If he keeps this pace up, the rookie could do something that hasn’t happened since Ed Belfour’s legendary 1990-91 season: win the Vezina Trophy.

Right now, he leads the NHL in goals-against average (1.95), save percentage (.936), and shutouts (4). Those numbers alone paint the picture, but the context pushes it into the unbelievable. Hockey analyst Dimitri Filipovic recently shared a stat that stunned fans across the league: Wallstedt’s last six starts — four shutouts in that stretch — accounted for more than 10% of all shutouts recorded in the NHL so far this season.

Jesper Wallstedt's last 6 starts have resulted in 10.5% of the total shutouts in the NHL so far this season lol — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) December 3, 2025

And those shutouts weren’t against soft competition either. During that six-game stretch, Wallstedt blanked elite offensive teams including the Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, Anaheim Ducks, and a 36-save masterclass against the Calgary Flames.

It gets even crazier. Wallstedt is the first rookie goaltender since 1938 to record four shutouts in a six-game span. And when you include his first NHL shutout from a 4-0 win on April 7, 2024, against the Chicago Blackhawks, he becomes just the seventh goalie since 1929–30, and the first in more than 61 years, to reach five shutouts by his 10th career win.

Ending Colorado’s Shutout Streak

Then came the biggest win of his career: a 3–2 shootout victory over the league-leading Colorado Avalanche, a team riding three straight shutouts entering the night. Ending the NHL’s best team’s three-game shutout streak while leading the league in shutouts yourself — how’s that for making a statement? That’s baller behavior, and it deserves to be celebrated.

And speaking of celebrations… Wallstedt already has one of the NHL’s most recognizable post-win routines. It’s gone viral multiple times, with opposing team's fans losing their minds watching him bust it out against their teams. It’s tough to describe, but the cover photo for this article and the video below show the celebration more than words ever could.

Quality goalie celly from Jesper Wallstedt after his shootout-winning save 👏 pic.twitter.com/6NDaId2IQ3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2025

The Origin of Wallstedt’s Viral Celebration

After ending Colorado’s shutout streak, Wallstedt was asked whether he planned to keep the same celebration. His answer was simple:

“There’s no reason to change it, I don’t think. I now look forward to doing it. So that one’s not going anywhere.”

As the interview wrapped up, he was asked where the celebration came from. Wallstedt’s lips curved in an almost imperceptible smile as he responded.

“I have no idea. I think I’ve kind of seen it probably when I was younger in the NHL or somewhere else, and thought it looked cool and I don’t think a lot of other goalies do it right now so maybe it’s my thing now.”

There had been a rumor that the celebration was inspired by a swordsman pose. Whether that’s true or not, having a signature move is part of what makes athletes unforgettable. A celebration, a routine, a quirk — those are the things fans latch onto. Wallstedt already has that, and he’s barely into double digits in career games.

So now the question becomes: if this is what Jesper Wallstedt looks like as a rookie, how much higher can he climb, and how soon will the entire league feel the full force of the Wall of St. Paul?

