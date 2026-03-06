Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Panthers-Red Wings, Blues-Sharks, Canadiens-Ducks)

It’s NHL trade deadline day, but there are still seven games on the docket tonight.

We bounced back on Thursday with the Blue Jackets, Sabres, and Senators all taking care of business for a 3-0 night.

I’m targeting a pair of home favorites and a high-scoring game in Anaheim for my picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, March 6.

NHL Best Bets for Friday, March 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Detroit Red Wings (-155) vs. Florida Panthers

San Jose Sharks (-135) vs. St. Louis Blues

Montreal Canadiens vs. Anaheim Ducks OVER 6.5 (-135)

I faded Florida last night, and I’m doing so again as it plays the second half of a back-to-back in Detroit.

The Panthers have now lost four games in a row, getting outscored 17-9 in that span. Meanwhile, the Red Wings are coming off a tough overtime loss after a 2-1-0 road trip out of the break.

Detroit is now 18-10-3 at home on the year, while Florida is 14-15-0 on the road. The Cats are also just 3-6 in the second half of a back-to-back, while the Red Wings are 32-19 after a day off.

The Sharks have won three games in a row since losing to the Flames out of the break, including a 7-5 victory over Montreal on Tuesday night. They’ve now had two days off to get ready for the Blues coming to town.

St. Louis has won two straight, but was outshot 36-27 in Seattle on Wednesday night. The Blues are also selling at the deadline, so they could be missing a few pieces tonight.

The Sharks are a good young team on the rise and have been solid at home, going 17-10-3. Meanwhile, the Blues are just 9-17-3 on the road. I’ll fade St. Louis tonight in San Jose.

The Canadiens and Ducks are two of the most-profitable teams when it comes to betting the OVER this season. They’ve each gone OVER the total in 37 of their 60 and 61 games.

Anaheim has surprisingly gone UNDER the total in three straight, although there were five goals by one team in each of the last two contests.

Montreal, though, has been flying OVER the total. There were 12 goals in the Habs’ last game in San Jose, and eight against Washington over the weekend.

This should be an open game with plenty of scoring in Anaheim tonight.

