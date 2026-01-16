Panthers Lock Up Defenseman With Two-Year Extension

Uvis Balinskis is going to be a Florida Panther for at least two more years.

The Panthers, who are in the midst of an up-and-down season that’s been filled to the brim with injuries, announced they had signed the Latvian defenseman to a two-year contract extension on Jan. 16. The terms of the deal were not made public.

“Uvis has proven his ability to be a dependable NHL blue liner on a consistent basis,” Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito said in a press release. “He possesses a relentless work ethic, and we are excited that he will continue his career with the Panthers.”

Balinskis, who originally signed with Florida as an undrafted free agent in 2023, is in his third season with the Panthers. Over the course of 138 NHL games, the 29-year-old Latvian defenseman has racked up 29 points on six goals and 23 assists. A good chunk of that production came last season, when Balinskis emerged as a major figure on the Panthers blue line. He appeared in 76 games, scored four goals and notched four assists as the team went on to win its second consecutive Stanley Cup. In fact, Balinskis factored in during the Panthers’ postseason run in 2025, scoring a goal in Game 1 of the second round against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In 36 games this season, he has racked up eight points. His lone goal came Dec. 7 against the New York Islanders.

Prior to arriving stateside, Balinskis played for two teams — the Liberec White Tigers (2022-23) and HC Litvinov (2020-22) — in the Czech Republic’s Czech Extraliga. Overall, he appeared in 140 games and recorded 75 points (25 goals, 50 assists).

Balinskis is a Key Piece for Team Latvia’s Success at the Olympics

Dec 4, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Uvis Balinskis (26) moves the puck against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While Balinskis’ production in the NHL might be what some call nondescript, he will be a key piece for Team Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which are set to begin in February. An Olympic veteran — he skated for Latvia at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing — he is one of just a few NHL players in the tournament with experience playing at the event. While Latvia did not secure any hardware in 2022, Balinskis does have some bling to show from international play.

In 10 games at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, Balinskis recorded two assists to help Latvia win the bronze medal over the United States. He also competed for Latvia at four other World Championships in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

