Panthers Star Could Finally Make Season Debut After Surgery

The Florida Panthers, who currently find themselves just barely on the outside of the playoff picture, could be getting some much-needed reinforcements in the coming days. The team has been without star forward Matthew Tkachuk for the entirety of the season after the two-time Stanley Cup winner and Team USA anchor underwent surgery in late August for a torn adductor and sports hernia. But with Tkachuk traveling with the Panthers for the first time this season, the possibility that he finally gets some game action seems imminent.

“This is going to be my first road trip of the year,” Tkachuk said in an interview during the Panthers’ recent home contest against the Colorado Avalanche. “Whether I’m playing on the six-game road trip, it would probably be toward the end of it just because I am still in the noncontact jersey. I don’t even have a target right now, but it will be nice to get back on the road again, get back in the routine.”

Even without Tkachuk — and other key pieces — the Panthers have been able to keep their heads above water through the first half of the 2025-26 campaign. Through 41 games, Florida sits just one point behind the Washington Capitals for the second wild-card spot. At the same time, however, just four points separate the team from being in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Panthers Need Matthew Tkachuk

Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) hoist the Stanley Cup after game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

While Florida was able to traverse its way through the back half of last season without Tkachuk, having him in the lineup makes life so much easier. Just one glance at the sudden surge the team underwent the second he returned after a long absence for Game 1 of the 2024-25 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning shows just how integral he is to the entire operation’s success.

Florida finished as the fifth-best squad in the Eastern Conference last season but went on another remarkable run — thanks in part to Tkachuk’s eight goals and 15 assists throughout 23 postseason games — to its second straight championship. Tkachuk did all that while dealing with the same injuries he ended up having to go under the knife for just before the current regular season began.

“I would have gotten the surgery last year in February or March if I didn’t think we had a chance,” Tkachuk said. “I wouldn’t change it for the world, lucky to have our team’s name on the Cup one more time. It was all worth it.”

Should Tkachuk return during Florida’s upcoming six-game road trip, then he and the team hope that some of last season’s momentum could be rekindled once again.

The Road Ahead for Florida

The Panthers will head north for three bouts in Canada against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 6, the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 8 and the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 10. They’ll then come back stateside to play the surging Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 12. A three-day break precedes a tough back-to-back against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 16 and the Washington Capitals on Jan. 17.

As Tkachuk said, his return would most likely occur during the back half of the road trip — if at all. Regardless, the prospect of him being available soon means that Florida will be one step closer to maintaining full strength.

