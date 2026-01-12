Panthers Waiting for Matthew Tkachuk as Playoff Position Slips
In this story:
The Florida Panthers entered the season as back-to-back Stanley Cup champions with expectations of another deep playoff run. Instead, they find themselves in seventh place in the Atlantic Division with a 23-18-3 record and just 49 points, barely clinging to playoff hopes.
The defending champions have lost four of their last six games, including a pair of defeats to the rebuilding Montreal Canadiens and a rough loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The latest embarrassment came Thursday when Montreal hammered Florida 6-2 at Bell Centre, marking the second time in recent weeks the Canadiens have beaten the Panthers.
"The good news is Matthew Tkachuk is almost back, and we all kind of agreed not to worry too much about their record until he returned," hockey writer Sam McIndoe noted. "But that was when we assumed their record would still have them in a playoff spot."
Injury Crisis Deepens
The Panthers' struggles stem directly from a devastating injury list that has decimated their roster. Matthew Tkachuk has yet to play a game this season after undergoing surgery in August to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia. Despite being cleared for contact in early January, his return date remains uncertain.
Captain Aleksander Barkov underwent ACL and MCL surgery in September and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. The injury crisis continued during the Winter Classic when defenseman Seth Jones sustained a collarbone injury in the first period of their 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on January 2.
The injury list extends to forwards Jonah Gadjovich, Tomas Nosek and Cole Schwindt, plus defenseman Dmitry Kulikov. The Panthers have overcome adversity before, playing 68 playoff games over the past three seasons to reach the Stanley Cup Final three consecutive times. But this challenge may prove their most difficult.
Panic Time Approaching
Florida sits seven points behind fourth-place Buffalo and just two points ahead of Ottawa for the final wildcard spot. With 38 games remaining, the margin for error has disappeared completely. "If it's not panic time yet, we're getting awfully close," McIndoe warned.
Coach Paul Maurice acknowledged the difficult reality his team faces when asked if they can overcome the injuries. "That's what our story is this year. Can we overcome it?" Maurice said after the Winter Classic loss.
The Panthers coach continued, "We aren't going to look the same, and people will probably attribute different things. Can we overcome our injuries? That's our challenge this year."
The Panthers defeated Colorado 2-1 on January 4, ending the Avalanche's 10-game winning streak, showing they still possess championship mettle. But those flashes have been too infrequent, and time is running out for Florida to salvage their season before the playoff race passes it by.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
Deepanjan Mitra is an NHL-focused sports writer with over 1.5 years of experience delivering comprehensive ice hockey coverage across leading digital platforms. Currently contributing to Pro Football Sports Network (PFSN), he specializes in breaking news, trade deadline analysis, playoff narratives, and real-time game recaps across all 32 NHL teams. A passionate Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche fan, Deepanjan brings authentic enthusiasm to his professional coverage—from the Panthers' historic 2025 Stanley Cup run to the Avalanche's championship legacy. His work spans player rankings and team previews to deep-dive historical features on iconic playoff moments and legendary rivalries.