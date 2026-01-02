Panthers Stars Providing Boost Before Return

The Florida Panthers cannot wait to get their top two forwards back for an actual game. The team has played the entire season so far without their captain, Aleksander Barkov, and their superstar winger, Matthew Tkachuk.

Without Barkov and Tkachuk, the Panthers have miraculously stayed afloat. Despite being down their two best players, the Panthers remain in the playoff hunt in the Eastern Conference.

The Cats currently trail the final Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference by a single point. They could make up that difference with a win at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic, when they take on the New York Rangers. The Panthers still won't have their top forwards in the lineup, but the pair have been skating with the team in varying capacities. And even though they haven't played in a regular-season game, they continue to have a major impact on Florida's quest for three consecutive Stanley Cups.

Morale Boost at Practice

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice has preached to the team that the players in the locker room are the focus. As much as they miss their injured players, they can't waste time on wishing for a healthy roster. They have to win with the group they have on a given night, and no excuses are tolerated.

Still, even Maurice admits that having Barkov and Tkachuk around has had a significant effect on the rest of the lineup. From Tkachuk's patented chirping and ribbing to Barkov's work ethic setting the tone, there is a noticeable boost in morale and attitude with the two stars back in practice.

“It’s just nice for the players to see,” he said. “Matthew is moving; that’s a big boost to us in practice. There’s way more chirping. There’s way more talking."

Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) controls the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

No Change in Timetable

The other thing that Maurice made clear is that the timetables for his star players to return remains unchanged. Barkov, who is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL, is not on track to play again until around April. The recovery process after his surgery was expected to be between seven and nine months, and Barkov remains perfectly on track.

Tkachuk is closer to returning. He's still in a non-contact jersey, but he's made significant progress over the past couple of weeks. The goal is for him to return just before or for the Winter Olympics in February. But there's no doubting how much of an impact he is already having on his teammates.

