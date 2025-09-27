Breakaway on SI

Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov Diagnosis Revealed

In a day full of devastating news for the Florida Panthers and fans, it has now been unveiled that captain Aleksander Barkov will be unavailable for seven to nine months due to injury.

Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) hoists the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Florida Panthers Captain Aleksander Barkov is expected to be unavailable due to injury until at least April, the Florida Panthers revealed before Week 1 of the NHL season.

Barkov, one of the top two-way centers in the world, went down with a lower-body injury during a recent practice. The injury occurred without any contact and he required assistance to leave the ice. In the midst of the Panthers looking to begin a season which could see them achieve their third Stanley Cup in a row. The Florida franchise since put out a statement on X and revealed that Barkov sustained injuries to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL).

The statement also revealed he had successful surgery that was performed by Dr. John Uribe at Baptist Health Doctors Hospital.

"There's no hiding it. That's a hole. That's the big man. He has such an important place in that locker room. I think what we're going to experience now is you're going to get to know some of the other leaders that we have in our room," head coach Paul Maurice said on Barkov's injury. "I know there's the idea, next man up, I get all that, but there's not a next man for Barky's skates. We've got to share it ... You get one day to be sad. Tomorrow I want everyone to be happy"

Expected recovery timeline for ACL and MCL injuries varies between seven to nine months. Barkov will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis as he recovers.

Panthers' superstar forward Matthew Tkachuk is also currently unavailable and still recovering from offseason surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia.

Nov 14, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) talks to left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Barkov was originally drafted by Florida with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft. He has a whopping 782 points on his career off of 286 goals and 496 assists. The 6'3", 214 pound Finland native most recently tallied 71 points (20 goals, 51 assists) in the 2024-25 season.

A seven-month return would mean Barkov coming back in late April, around the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The injury also means Barkov will miss playing in the 2026 Winter Olympics for his native Finland.

