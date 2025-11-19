Panthers, Rangers Unveil 2026 Winter Classic Jerseys
The Florida Panthers and New York Rangers square off in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The defending champion Panthers welcome the Rangers to the Sunshine State for a New Year's matchup at loanDepot Park in Miami.
With the annual marquee matchup just a few weeks away, the Panthers and Rangers unveiled the uniforms they will wear. The NHL shared photos of Panthers forward Sam Reinhart and Rangers captain JT Miller in their respective Winter Classic threads via their social media. The announcement comes shortly after images of the Rangers' jersey were leaked online.
Panthers' Threads Lined With History
Both uniforms were designed by Dom Fillion, senior creative director and vice-president of design at Fanatics, the official jersey partner of the NHL. Tasked with creating nostalgia-packed, yet cutting-edge designs for both franchises, he asked himself a question when starting the process for the Panthers.
"What would that leaping panther look like if the Florida Panthers were a franchise that has 100-year-old history?” He asked himself, according to the press release of the uniforms.
The answer he found was honoring the history of hockey in the state of Florida. The jersey features the classic "leaping panther" logo from the team's inception and gave it a more nostalgic look. The crest sits on the classic dark red of the Panthers primary colors, with navy blue shoulder patches and yellow stripes along the collarbone. The goal, according to Fillion, was to make the logo look like it came out of the 1920s or 1930 while adding in stitching details that nod to to the local military history.
"We wanted to pay homage to Florida’s hockey history and some of the local military history," he said.
Rangers Continue Centennial Celebration
For the Rangers, finding that classic and historical look was less of a challenge. The franchise is celebrating its centennial season in the NHL, and previously debuted a home blue alternate jersey to commemorate the celebration.
Feeding off of that, the Rangers will sport an inverse of that uniform at the Winter Classic. The primarily white jersey has the word "New York" scrawled diagonally across the chest, with blue and red striping along the bottom of the jersey and on the arms. Fillion described it as an "additional element” of the Centennial jersey.
The newly available jerseys will be available for purchase in the coming days, so fans can take home one of their own 2026 Winter Classic jerseys. When the game commences on January 2nd, these two teams will square off in another marquee matchup for the NHL, decked out in some of the nicest new threads in the league.
