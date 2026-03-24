Panthers HC Reaches 2,000 Games in Season of Adversity

Paul Maurice will join the most exclusive coaching fraternity in hockey history when the Florida Panthers host the Seattle Kraken. The 59-year-old becomes just the second coach ever to reach 2,000 regular-season games, joining Hall of Famer Scotty Bowman in a club nobody expected to expand.

The milestone arrives during an improbable season for Maurice and the Panthers. Florida has endured a brutal injury-plagued campaign that will end their reign as back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, marking the first time Maurice has faced genuine adversity since transforming the franchise into a powerhouse.

Maurice received an unexpected emotional tribute when the Panthers surprised him with a video featuring messages from former players, coaches and executives spanning his three-decade career. The gesture caught the famously humble coach off guard as he prepared for the historic moment.

Journey From Prodigy to Legend

Maurice became the second-youngest head coach in NHL history when he took over the Hartford Whalers at age 28 in 1995. He guided the franchise through its relocation to Carolina and reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2002, losing to Bowman's Detroit Red Wings.

Jan 16, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice comes off the ice after their loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

"When you see a flash of yourself from 30 years ago, you can kind of remember how you felt," Maurice said. "I had no kids. Now, all the kids are out of the house. Life has changed me as much or far more than the game has."

The subsequent journey included difficult stints with struggling franchises in Toronto, Carolina again and Winnipeg before Maurice resigned from the Jets in 2021. He admitted he was no longer having fun and could not reach his players anymore. But then something changed.

Finding Perfect Fit in Florida

Maurice arrived in Florida during 2022 and inherited a Presidents' Trophy winning roster searching for a new identity after playoff disappointment. The Panthers won consecutive Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025, finally delivering Maurice his first championship after decades of near misses.

But this season has tested that championship culture. Injuries decimated the roster from opening night, with star center Aleksander Barkov suffering a preseason injury that created a domino effect throughout the lineup. With just 71 points in 69 games, the franchise remains out of playoff contention.

But the Panthers' head coach didn't beat around the bush regarding this failure.

"Things haven't been very easy for us. It's been a hard year," Maurice admitted. "Nobody's happy. It's dark after a game. But they roll into the rink, come to work, and treat each other the same way that they did when things were good."

Positivity Despite Adversities

Maurice refused to view the adversity as an ending. He emphasized the Panthers remain in the middle of their championship window rather than approaching its conclusion, positioning this difficult season as an opportunity to strengthen organizational culture.

"We do not feel this is a sad chapter to a really fun book," Maurice said. "This is a piece of adversity that we have the opportunity to truly galvanize our culture." With just 13 games remaining in the regular season, Maurice remains hopeful of ending the season on a positive note.

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