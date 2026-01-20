Panthers’ Playoff Hopes Rise With Star Forward Back

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk returned to the lineup Jan. 19, and while the game resulted in a loss to the up-and-coming San Jose Sharks, the outlook for the Panthers the rest of the way is one of hope.

Without Tkachuk, everything surrounding Florida’s operation seemed out of sorts. After winning two straight Stanley Cups, the Panthers couldn’t find a way to break out of the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference. That’s still true, but with Tkachuk back in action, there’s reason to believe that turning the ship in the right direction is a definite possibility.

Tkachuk Brings a Winning Pedigree to the Table

Last season’s 4 Nations Face-Off, followed by the Panthers winning another championship, solidified Tkachuk as one of the faces of the NHL. A big reason for why that’s the case is because of the winning persona he brings to the table. No matter the cost, Tkachuk wants to win. It’s in his DNA. Him coming back from an injury he suffered during the 4 Nations Face-Off — one that required the very surgery that held him out of the lineup up to this point in the season — to help guide his team to a Stanley Cup is indicative of just how much pain he’s willing to fight through in order to win.

Feb 13, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team USA forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates against Team Finland in the third period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

That sort of attitude is what’s been missing for the Panthers so far. Without Tkachuk, as well as captain Aleksander Barkov, that edge the team usually fights with has been absent. Whether that’s because of the toll of three consecutive deep runs in the playoffs, or just because each iteration of a team ebbs and flows differently than the last, is unclear. What is clear, however, is that Tkachuk will help remedy it. With him, the Panthers will gain that edge back, which will hopefully — for the Panthers’ sake — result in more victories down the line.

The Playoffs Are Still Within Reach (Barely)

So long as the math says Florida can make the postseason, Tkachuk is going to fight to will his team there. Right now, the odds are stacked against the Panthers. Even with Tkachuk back, the number of injuries the team is dealing with is concerning. Add on the fact that three teams separate the Panthers from the second Wild Card spot, which is currently held by the surging Buffalo Sabres, and the situation gets all the more complicated.

Jan 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Uvis Balinskis (26) celebrates wth Panthers goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) after their game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Still, not all is lost. After all, Tkachuk is here to save the day. As previously mentioned, that counts for a lot. Also, while thousands of miles separate Buffalo, New York, from Sunrise, Florida, only four points stand between the Sabres and Panthers for that final playoff spot.

What’s certain is that it’s going to take a lot for the Panthers to make a run. The good news is that with Tkachuk, almost everything is possible. He’s a player who just lifts up a locker room, meaning that should things begin to click more consistently for Florida, the postseason — and the chance for the three-peat — are all possible. And at the end of the day, the Panthers, who have been an underdog franchise for the majority of their existence, tend to thrive in this very type of scenario.

Don’t count out Florida. Its dreams are still alive.

