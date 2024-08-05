Blackhawks Sign First Round Draft Pick to ELC
The Chicago Blackhawks have spent the past few seasons investing in their organization for the forseeable future. They've drafted a number of highly-touted players, and the moves are continuing to move this rebuild along in the right direction. The team continued their commitment by signing one of their recent first round draft picks.
The Blackhawks announced that they have agreed to terms with forward Marek Vanacker, signing him to his entry-level contract. The team selected Vanacker with the 27th pick of the 2024 NHL Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League.
Vanacker had a fantastic season with the Brantford Bulldogs, posting 36 goals and 82 points over 68 games. The 18 year old center led his team in both goals and points scored last year. He also represented his home country of Canada at the most IIHF U18 World Championships, helping the team secure a gold medal.
With this contract signed, Vanacker is the second of the team's first round selections to sign their entry-level deals. The Blackhawks signed defenseman Artyom Levshunov after selecting him with the second overall pick in this past draft. The team also selected forward Sacha Boisvert out of the QMJHL with the 18th overall pick, but he has yet to sign.
After this most recent draft, the Blackhawks tout one of the best prospect systems in the entire NHL. The pool of young players is a huge addition to franchise pillar Connor Bedard, and Marek Vanacker is the next in a long list of prospects waiting to make an impact. The Blackhawks' rebuild is still in process, but they have another valuable player along for the ride.
