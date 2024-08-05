Kraken Defender Named Top Available Free Agent
At this stage of the NHL offseason, free agency is slim pickings and the Seattle Kraken know that. They made their biggest moves at the start of the summer, bringing in defenseman Brandon Montour and forward Chandler Stephenson to give the roster a boost of Stanley Cup experience.
When they brought in Montour, it meant the end of another Cup winner's tenure with the Kraken. Justin Schultz, a two-time champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, played two seasons in Seattle. Over 70 games last year, he scored seven goals and 26 points playing about 16 and a half minutes per game.
Which is why Bleacher Report's latest look at the current NHL free agent landscape has the 34 year old defenseman as the top available player. Joe Yerdon discussed what makes Schultz so appealing to any teams in need of help on the blue line.
"Over the past few years with Washington and Seattle, Schultz has been a steady 20-to-30-point scoring defenseman," he wrote. "His legacy as an offensive defenseman is well-known by now, particularly from his early days with the Edmonton Oilers. But his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins—and how he helped them win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017— highlighted how his skills can fill out the deeper pairings on a team and lead to success."
Yerdon makes an excellent case for Schultz to be on an NHL team this season. He's been a consistent producer on the back end with 324 career points in 745 NHL games. Even if his defense is nothing to write home about, he can play 18 or more minutes a night and run a second power play.
At 34, he isn't the strongest or fastest skater anymore and he is somewhat limited in what he can do. Despite the limitations, he is a serviceable NHL defenseman. For any team looking to fill out their third pairing or second power play, Justin Schultz could be the perfect candidate and remains the best available free agent.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!