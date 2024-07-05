Three Teams Interested in Hurricanes Forward
The Carolina Hurricanes still have to work out a new contract with restricted free agent Martin Necas. He had a strong 2023 season, registering 24 goals and 53 points. It was a dropoff from the 71 points he scored the year before.
With contract talks going nowhere, many believe the Hurricanes are ready to move on from Necas. Insider Elliotte Friedman reported the Hurricanes and Blue Jackets were deep in negotiations on a trade, but couldn't finalize the deal. The Blue Jackets pivoted after the NHL Draft and signed center Sean Monahan instead.
With the Blue Jackets out of the running, that doesn't eliminate a trade taking place. There are still many teams interested, but which teams make the most sense for Necas?
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens and Hurricanes have been embroiled in an offer sheet battle for the last decade. The Canadiens attempt sign Sebastien Aho as a restricted free agent opened the door for the Hurricanes to return the favor for Jesperi Kotkaniemi in 2021.
Now, it may be the Canadiens' turn again. Not only could the Habs deal a devastating blow to the Canes, but they would also add a much-needed top-six option to an offensively needy lineup. Montreal has the cap space and the aggression to make something happen with Necas if they feel he is the player for them.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues would be an incredible destination for Martin Necas. He's a similar age to the Blues' core players like Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou and he's a stylistic fit with the Blues under-the-radar offensive attack.
The Blues need another scorer for their top-six and Necas is the best option out there. They'd need to part with a coveted asset to make it happen, but he'd be a huge boost to the team's postseason pursuit.
Los Angeles Kings
The Kings just parted with one of their worst contracts, sending Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Washington Capitals. The team now has cap space to utilize and a hole in their top-six.
Martin Necas is a player the Kings would love. He could play wing or center and his speed and skating would greatly benefit the team's top two lines. The Kings have underachieved despite having an intriguing and exciting group of players, but adding Necas could be what gets this team over the hump.
The Hurricanes are hopeful they can work something out with their restricted free agent. The Canes have had a tough stretch recently, losing important players like Jake Guentzel, Brett Pesce, Brady Skjei, and Teuvo Teravainen. Losing Necas after that would be a huge blow for the Canes. But for the Kings, Blues, or Canadiens, Necas could signify the team is taking the next step in their development.
