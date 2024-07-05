Stan Bowman Linked to Oilers GM Job
The Edmonton Oilers didn’t have much time off between losing Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final and preparing for important NHL offseason dates. The 2024 NHL Draft took place just four days after Game 7 and the opening of free agency just about 72 hours later.
During that brief period off, however, Oilers general manager Ken Holland stepped away from the organization, forcing CEO Jeff Jackson to take over on a temporary basis. Jackson has no plans to become the full-time GM, forcing the Oilers to hunt for a new face to lead the front office.
While the list of possible candidates is lengthy, one name jumps off the page, and not for good reason. Before even officially being reinstated by the NHL, Stan Bowman was linked to the Oilers’ GM job.
Formerly the general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks, Bowman was banished from the NHL in October of 2021 for an “inadequate response” to sexual assault allegations taking place within the organization in 2010. The Blackhawks went on to win three Stanley Cup championships under Bowman.
Bowman was banned alongside then-head coach Joel Quenneville and executive Al MacIsaac, but the NHL recently opened a window of opportunity for those three. During the opening day of free agency, the NHL reinstated Bowman, Quenneville, and MacIsaac. They are eligible to sign contracts with NHL teams as soon as July 10.
The Oilers are the only team in the NHL with a GM vacancy, and Bowman's previous connection made him an almost immediate candidate. When asked about the connection between the Oilers and Bowman, Jackson didn’t outright say Bowman isn’t an option.
“I mean, Stan’s obviously a long-time GM, successful, and the NHL reinstated all three of the guys today,” Jackson told reporters. “I’m running a bit on fumes here because of the schedule with the playoffs and then the draft, then free agency, so I haven’t given any of it any thought, to be honest… To be honest, I can’t comment right now.”
Other candidates may have a better chance at taking the Oilers opening, but Bowman’s name being linked is already a stain on the search.
Daniel Nugent-Bowman of the Athletic also lists candidates like Jason Botterill, Brad Holland, and Keith Gretzky to become the next Oilers' GM.
