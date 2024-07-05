Predicting Next Captain for Six NHL Teams
There are currently six teams without a captain in the NHL. This is normal for a league used to roster turnover year after year. This season feels like a shift with Steven Stamkos leaving the Tampa Bay Lightning, leaving a captain-sized hole in the Lightning's lineup.
In addition to the Lightning, the Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Seattle Kraken, and the Utah Hockey Hockey Club do not have captains. It's not a guarantee that each team will name one for the 2024-2025 season, but who is the most likely to wear the "C" for these captain-less teams?
Anaheim Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks are longing for a captain like Ryan Getzlaf. Leaders like that are hard to find, but the team has a player committed to turning the organization around.
Troy Terry has scratched and clawed for his spot in the NHL after being a late-round pick for the Ducks in 2015. He's an excellent example of the hard work and determination a winning team ought to have. In addition to that, he's a top-notch scorer and is under contract through the 2029-2030 season. The Ducks are a bit away from a postseason berth, but Troy Terry is the perfect choice to lead the effort for the next few years.
Buffalo Sabres
This one feels like a slam dunk. Sportsnet believes forward Alex Tuch is the front-runner, but that feels off the mark. Instead, the focus should be on defenseman and team engine Rasmus Dahlin. He's become a premier defender in the NHL and is still in his early 20s. He's experienced enough struggle and hard knocks with the Sabres and is ready to have his leadership rewarded with the team's captaincy.
Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard will be the next captain of the Blackhawks, but does the team feel he's ready for that role in his second professional season? There is precedent for naming a captain as a teenager; look at Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, or organizational great Jonathan Toews as some previous examples.
Something about Bedard's situation feels different. There is less pressure to turn the organization around like there was on Crosby, McDavid, or Toews. If the Blackhawks miss the playoffs again this season, it won't be a wasted season in Chicago. That could mean Bedard gets another year to round out his game and settle into a leadership role with the team, paving the way for him to fully assume the captaincy in 2025. For the upcoming season, expect the organization to either name Bedard as captain or utilize three alternate captains.
Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken hasn't named a team captain since Mark Giordano held the position during the team's inaugural season. However, they still have three of their alternate captains from last season on the roster, so Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde, and Adam Larsson are all options.
There may be a more under-the-radar option for the Kraken. Defender Vince Dunn has blossomed in Seattle. He's exploded offensively and become the team's top defenseman. He's 27 years old and signed for three more seasons, so the Kraken can count on his leadership and production to continue through his prime years. Don't be surprised if Dunn is named the second captain in organization history.
Utah Hockey Club
Utah is having a heck of a start to their first offseason, and naming a new captain will be another huge momentum builder. Thankfully, the organization formerly called the Coyotes has a player perfectly suited to wear the "C."
Clayton Keller has been with the organization since the 2016 NHL Draft. Through 520 games, he's recorded 418 points. He's been the team's most reliable scorer and player over the past seven seasons, and at 25 years old, he's in a prime age to be the new franchise's leader for years to come. s
Tampa Bay Lightning
This is probably the easiest to predict. Victor Hedman was the team's first-round selection in the 2009 draft and has accumulated over 1,000 games with the organization. He's been the defensive anchor for more than a decade in Tampa, and he's the most logical and deserving choice to follow Steven Stamkos as team captain.
