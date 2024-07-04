Utah Hockey Club Starts Offseason with Bold Moves
The Utah Hockey Club hopes their first season is a departure from the last few seasons in Arizona. The team struggled in the desert, but there is optimism that the move to Utah will rejuvenate the franchise.
Fans of the team have to be encouraged by their first offseason so far. They had an extremely fascinating draft. Holding the sixth overall pick, the team selected forward Tij Iginla. Son of Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, Tij is a two-way force with the potential to be a difference-maker in Utah.
They also took care of business with their players on expiring contracts. They signed defensemen Juuso Valimaki and Sean Durzi to multi-year extensions. Durzi had the best season of his career and can build off that in 2024. Valimaki missed some time in 2023, but is just a season removed from a 34-point campaign. The moves were crucial for rounding out the defensive core.
But the real reason for optimism is the team's aggressiveness to improve their defense. Extending Durzi and Valimaki was important, but it was a small piece compared to the team's biggest offseason move. In a trade no one saw coming, Utah acquired Stanley Cup-winning defender Mikhail Sergachev from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The move shocked the NHL and sent a message that the Utah Hockey Club means business. Sergachev gives them a bonafide number-one d-man for the first time in recent memory.
Add in another trade for the dependable John Marino and signing veteran Ian Cole to a one-year contract, and Utah's starting defensive lineup is imposing. Their division is loaded with talent, and now they finally have an answer for teams like the Predators, Avalanche, and Stars.
If they want to steal a playoff spot in the crowded Central Division their roster still needs improvements. The forward depth is middling and their goaltending isn't anything to write home about, but their defensive upgrades are undeniable. If the team continues this aggressive determination, it won't be long until the Utah Hockey Club is a force in the NHL.
