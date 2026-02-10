Hannah Bilka Scores Two Goals as Team USA Dominates Canada

Team USA is on an absolute roll to start the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan.

After a dominant, imposing and one-sided 5-0 victory over Team Canada, the Americans secured their spot atop Group A and moved into the knockout stage in prime position to take home the country’s first gold medal in women’s ice hockey since 2018. It was also the most lopsided victory over Canada in Team USA history in Olympic ice hockey, men’s or women’s.

It’s been an impressive showing for the U.S. thus far, one that head coach John Wroblewski and the rest of the team — captained by U.S. legend Hilary Knight — hope continues for the foreseeable future. If what the Americans have done so far is any indication — they’ve outscored their opponents 20-1 through four games at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics — then the gold medal could be on the horizon.

Hannah Bilka and Abbey Murphy Steal the Show

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Feb 8, 2026; Milan, Italy; Abbey Murphy of United States in action with Rahel Enzler of Switzerland in women's ice hockey group A play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marton Monus/Reuters via Imagn Images | Marton Monus/Reuters via Imagn Images

Hannah Bilka is a star in the making for the United States. She scored two goals on the evening, both of which came from fantastic assists by Abbey Murphy. After Carolina Harvey put the U.S. in front at the 16:15 mark, Bilka and Murphy took over. The duo combined to score a spectacular goal that saw Murphy fling an unfathomable no-look dime straight toward Bilka, who then buried it in the back of the net.

Hannah Bilka is IN HER BAG. Team USA is rolling. 😤#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/tKGsoQXPAy — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2026

In the second period — after Kirsten Simms put the U.S. up 3-0 on the power play thanks to assists from Tessa Janecke and Murphy — Bilka once again found paydirt, this time scoring from one knee in the left circle. The puck shot off her stick with the speed of an F1 race car, and Team Canada goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens had no chance to stop it.

If Bilka — who has three total goals at the Olympics — and Murphy keep up this pace, then the Americans will have no trouble finding the podium. In fact, the gold medal might just be theirs to lose should that duo continue to score at this rabid rate.

Hilary Knight Makes History

Feb 5, 2026; Milan, Italy; Hilary Knight (21) of Team United States celebrates after scoring a goal against Team Czechia in women's ice hockey Group A play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Knight’s assist in the early goings of the first period was the 32nd point of her Olympic career, which tied her for the most in Team USA history. Only Jenny Potter stands atop the mountain alongside her.

Other players featured on the list include Natalie Darwitz (25), Katie King (23), Cammi Granato (18) and Alex Carpenter (17).

Countless Storylines in a Methodical Victory for the U.S.

This iteration of the fierce rivalry between the United States and Canada featured countless storylines. For one, Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin missed the contest due to a lower-body injury she suffered in the team’s 5-1 win over Czechia on Feb. 9. Her absence played a crucial role in the outcome of the game, as the Canadians struggled to get shots on net — they had only 20 on the night compared to 89 in their previous contests at the Olympics.

It was also the first time the countries had faced one another since the 2025 Rivalry Series, which saw the U.S. sweep Canada in dominant fashion. Just like in that series, the U.S. women’s speed and youth shined as the Canadians struggled to keep up. Even with Poulin in the lineup, it’s hard to see how any team could have stopped the Americans given how fluid their game has been so far in this tournament.

What’s Next for the United States and Canada?

As the winners of Group A, the United States will play Italy in its first game of the knockout stage. The Italians secured six points over the course of their four games, defeating France and Japan but falling to Sweden and Germany.

Meanwhile, Canada will play Finland on Feb. 11 before moving on to the knockout stage. Canada still has a good shot to take home a medal, but it will need to bounce back quickly after the beatdown against the U.S.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!