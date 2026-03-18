Hockey Hall of Fame Denies Jack Hughes' Olympic Puck Request

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes made headlines when he asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to return the puck from his gold-medal-winning overtime goal for Team USA in the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, which is currently on display in Toronto. The Hockey Hall of Fame has since denied the request, emphasizing that the Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organization and items on display are in fact considered charitable donations.

Hughes and Team USA defeated Canada 2-1 in OT with a shot at the 1:41 mark to give the U.S. men their first Olympic gold since the Lake Placid Miracle on Ice in 1980. As a result, the Hockey Hall of Fame began displaying both Hughes' overtime "golden goal" puck and that of Megan Keller, whose overtime goal delivered the Olympic gold medal as well to the American women's hockey team. The pucks are featured in an "Olympics '26" display that also contains a captain Hilary Knight Team USA jersey and a stick used by American teammate Brady Tkachuk, among other various Olympic items.

The vice president of the resource center and curator of the institution said legal bindings surrounding the puck(s) in reference have already been set in stone.

"Unfortunately, in the easiest words, it was never Jack's puck to own," Philip Pritchard, vice president of the resource center and curator for the Hockey Hall of Fame, told ESPN per Greg Wyshynski. "It's been donated to us now. For every artifact that's been donated, we have a paper trail and signed paperwork of where it's come from ... Part of being a nonprofit registered charity in Canada is it becomes kind of a legal document that we've received it as a donation. We've insured it, we've preserved it, we conserved everything. It becomes part of our institution."

Hockey Hall of Fame Not Returning Olympic Puck to Jack Hughes

Hughes previously told ESPN he wants his puck back, but had not yet put in an official request with the Hockey Hall of Fame.

"I'm trying to get it. Like, that's bulls--- that the Hockey Hall of Fame has it, in my opinion. Why would they have that puck?" Hughes asked. "I don't see why Megan Keller or I shouldn't have those pucks."

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jack Hughes of the United States celebrates after winning the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

The recent Olympic tournament was a joint production by both the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation, with there already being an established artifact donation process through the IIHF.

"Items are formally transferred to the Hall through IIHF's established artifact donation process and added into our permanent collection. These artifacts are preserved, exhibited and shared with fans worldwide through our museum and international outreach programs, ensuring that defining Olympic and World Championship moments are preserved, and remain accessible to the global hockey community," the Hall of Fame said in a statement.

Hughes is a Florida native and has 51 points across 17 goals and 34 assists this season with New Jersey.

Pritchard also said that the purpose of the Hockey Hall of Fame is to preserve a game that "Jack's lucky enough to play." Since returning from Italy, the Devils' member recorded a hat trick over the New York Rangers on March 7.

"We try to take the emotion out of it. We're here to preserve a game that Jack's lucky enough to play or we're lucky enough to work in," Pritchard said. "That's why the Hockey Hall of Fame museum exists as an institution: We're preserving the game of the past, present and the future."

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