USA Hockey Sweeps Gold, Wins Winter Paralympics

The U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team claimed its fifth consecutive Paralympic Winter Games gold medal with a 6-2 win over Team Canada.

As a result of this win on March 15, USA Hockey is now three for three — the U.S. men, women and Paralympic teams all won the gold medal in 2026. This marks Team USA's sixth all-time gold medal (2002, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) at the Paralympics.

America also finished with a perfect record of 5-0-0-0 and outscored opponents 46-6. The red, white and blue opened their Paralympic schedule with a dominant 14-1 win over Italy at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Jack Wallace recorded four points in the gold medal game against Canada, earning three goals and one assist. Wallace completed the hat trick at 1:42 of the third period.

Mar 15, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jack Wallace USA evades Zach Lavin CAN during the Para Ice Hockey Gold Medal Game between United States of America and Canada during the Italy 2026 Paralympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: OIS/Joel Marklund via Imagn Images | OIS/Joel Marklund via Imagn Images

The U.S. outshot Canada, 25-15, and the United States now becomes the first nation to win gold in Men’s and Women’s Olympic ice hockey and Paralympic sled hockey in the same year.

USA Hockey Writes History

The United States is the only nation to have claimed five-straight gold medals in the event or win back-to-back gold medals and is the only nation to have won the event more than once.

Declan Farmer entered the game against Canada with 64 career Paralympic points in 18 games, which is the most of any skater all-time.

Farmer was also named the 2026 Paralympic Sled Hockey Most Valuable Player, which he earned in back-to-back fashion.

“I really liked our compete level tonight, this team was so determined,” said David Hoff (Bottineau, N.D.), head coach of the 2026 U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team, per USA Hockey. “That was the difference. We set a very good pace tonight and played that way for three periods to accomplish our ultimate goal.”

Hoff is in his eighth season as head coach.

Team USA went 1-for-3 on the power play, while Canada went 1-for-4.

Goaltender Griffin LaMarre saved 13 shots.

The U.S. men and women both took down Canada in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics with 2-1 overtime victories. Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils scored the OT winner for the men, while Megan Keller scored the OT win for the American women.

It was already the first time in the history of the United States that both the men and women brought home Olympic gold in hockey, with this latest gold from the U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team only adding to the history being written for USA Hockey.

Team USA has since named this moment the "golden hat trick" after previously coining the term "double gold."

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