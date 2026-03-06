Kings' Artemi Panarin Joins Elite Company with Career Milestone

Los Angeles Kings forward Artemi Panarin notched his 20th goal of the season, marking the 10th time in his career he has reached the milestone. The achievement places him in rare company as the first undrafted player to accomplish the feat since Martin St. Louis recorded 11 such campaigns.

Panarin's consistent scoring prowess throughout his career highlights the remarkable journey from undrafted prospect to elite NHL forward. The 34-year-old has now posted double-digit goal totals in 11 consecutive seasons dating back to his Calder Trophy-winning rookie campaign with Chicago in 2015-16.

St. Louis compiled 11 20-goal seasons during his Hall of Fame career before retiring in 2015. Panarin now stands as the only other undrafted player to reach double digits in such campaigns, cementing his status among the game's most productive scorers regardless of draft pedigree.

The milestone carries additional significance given the context of his acquisition by Los Angeles. The Kings traded for Panarin before the Olympic break, sending prospect Liam Greentree and conditional draft picks to the Rangers while New York retained 50% of his salary.

Panarin immediately signed a two-year extension worth $11 million annually, keeping him in Los Angeles through the 2027-28 season. The contract represents both a bargain for his production level and a commitment to bolstering the Kings' playoff hopes.

Immediate Impact in Los Angeles

The Russian winger has provided exactly what Los Angeles desperately needed. The Kings ranked fifth-worst in goals per game before his arrival, struggling to generate consistent offense despite making the playoffs in each of the previous four seasons.

Panarin brings proven scoring ability and playmaking skills to a roster built around aging captain Anze Kopitar's final season. His 20th goal this year continues a career-long pattern of reliability that has produced 321 goals and 927 points across 804 NHL games.

The milestone goal also extends Panarin's streak of 50-point seasons to 11 consecutive campaigns. He posted 89 points last season with New York and 120 the year before, demonstrating elite production well into his 30s.

Playoff Push Intensifies

Los Angeles sits on the playoff bubble in the Pacific Division as the trade deadline passes. The Kings have lost to Edmonton in the first round during each of their past four postseason appearances, fueling their aggressive pursuit of offensive upgrades.

Panarin's ability to reach 20 goals yet again validates general manager Ken Holland's decision to acquire a proven scorer rather than rely on internal development. The undrafted forward's historic consistency provides Los Angeles with a legitimate offensive threat as they chase their first playoff series victory since capturing the Stanley Cup in 2014.

