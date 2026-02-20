Hockey Captain Named Team USA Closing Ceremony Flag Bearer

Team USA women's ice hockey captain Hilary Knight has been chosen as one of the American flag bearers at the approaching Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.

NHL insider Frank Servalli first posted the report to his X account on the morning of Feb. 20. He said Knight was selected alongside figure skater Evan Bates to bear the U.S. flag during the Feb. 22 closing ceremony in Verona, Italy. This latest development for Knight comes after she helped lead the red, white and blue to wear the gold medal following a 2-1 overtime win over Canada in the final. Knight's goal with around two minutes remaining in the third period forced the game into OT and made her the all-time leading U.S. Olympic goal scorer and point leader.

Hilary Knight and figure skater Evan Bates were selected as Team USA 🇺🇸 flag bearers for Olympic closing ceremony on Sunday in Verona, Italy. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 20, 2026

This marked Knights' fifth time (and reportedly final time) suiting up for Team USA in the Olympics — the most Olympic appearances in history by an American in hockey for men or women.

Knight also plays for the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)'s Seattle Torrent, which shares the same home venue of Climate Pledge Arena with the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

Hilary Knights Wraps Up Olympic Career as American Flag Bearer

Bates won the gold medal in the team figure skating competition and a silver medal in the individual competition with his ice dance partner, wife Madison Chock. He also won a team gold in Milan as well as four years ago in Beijing.

Knight — who is 36 — has already worn one gold (2018) and three silver Olympic medals (2010, 2014, 2022).

Throughout the 2026 Winter Games and prior to the Gold Medal Game against the Canadians, Knight posted two assists in the 5-0 shutout win over Switzerland She tied the record for the most career Olympic goals (14) set by Natalie Darwitz and Katie King with her goal during the 5-0 win over Finland on Feb. 7.

Feb 19, 2026; Milan, Italy; Sophie Jaques (2) of Canada runs into Hilary Knight (21) of the United States in the women's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The closing ceremony is slated for Feb. 22 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Team USA's women's ice hockey team has now earned its eighth straight Olympic Winter Games medal; The American women have medaled in every Olympics that women's hockey has been staged. The U.S. holds three gold medals (1998, 2018, 2026), four silvers (2022, 2010, 2014, 2022) and one bronze (2006).

The U.S. men's ice hockey team is still in the running for a gold medal of their own as well — they are slated to take on Slovakia in the Feb. 20 remaining semifinal game. The winner will advance to take on Canada for the gold medal, with the loser to take on Finland in competition for the bronze.

