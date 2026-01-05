Wild HC Deserves To Be in Jack Adams Race

At the midway point of the NHL regular season, the Minnesota Wild are in the middle of a heated race for the Central Division. Along with the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars, the Wild are one of the best teams in the entire league and jockeying for the top spot in the Central Division.

The Wild entered the year with expectations of being a playoff team. That's been the directive under general manager Bill Guerin.

This team is not only in a playoff position but also a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. The entire team is playing at an elite level, and it's why their head coach, John Hynes, deserves to be in the running for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top head coach.

Going from Good to Great

There are multiple coaches deserving of praise and acknowledgement for their efforts this season. Todd McLellan has the Detroit Red Wings atop the Atlantic Division. Ryan Warsofsky has the San Jose Sharks in the hunt for an unlikely playoff berth. The Avalanche have lost three games in regulation through their first 41 contests. The list of candidates is long.

Which is why too many are overlooking what Hynes is doing in Minnesota. Entering the season, the Wild made several roster changes. Recently, the lineup shifted yet again after adding superstar defender Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks. In came a former Norris Trophy-winning defenseman, and out went highly-touted youngster Zeev Buium and forwards Liam Ohgren and Marco Rossi.

Despite a series of roster moves, Hynes has seamlessly integrated these players into the lineup and maximized their production and impact.

Hughes is the perfect example. In just 11 games with his new club, Hughes has a goal and 11 assists for 12 points. Hynes wasted no time deploying him heavily, and he's already playing over 27 minutes of ice time per contest.

What Hynes deserves more credit for is taking a team that was already good, and getting even more out of them. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar is receiving heavy praise for the same thing already, but it's Hynes who deserves more credit for what he's doing in Minnesota.

Dec 27, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) warms up before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images | James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

Helping Young Players Take Next Step

Not only has Hynes managed his superstars to perfection, but he's also helping the franchise's young players take the next step.

23-year-old goaltender Jesper Wallstedt was heading down a slippery slope. Heading into this season, the former first-round pick was in danger of losing his standing as a promising goaltender. But with some minor adjustments and a vote of confidence from Hynes, Wallstedt has broken out this season.

He currently leads the NHL with a .928 save percentage and four shutouts. He also ranks fourth among all goalies with a 2.30 goals-against average.

He's also helped first-year center Danila Yurov adjust to his first professional season in North America. Another first-round pick of the franchise, Yurov looks like a top-six forward in the making. The 22-year-old has six goals and 10 assists for 16 points in 36 games.

The Jack Adams Award will likely go to Bednar or McLellan if the Red Wings make the playoffs. Those would be fine picks, but incorrect ones. There is no coach in the NHL doing a better job this season than John Hynes with the Minnesota Wild.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!