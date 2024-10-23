Wild Nearing NHL History
The Minnesota Wild stomped on the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers with a 5-1 win, improving to 4-0-2 on the season. It’s the fifth time in franchise history the Wild have opened with a six-game point streak, but this has been the most dominant of them all.
Through their first six games, the Wild are yet to face a deficit. They’ve either held a lead, been tied, or lost in overtime. They are yet to be behind in a game with time remaining on the clock.
According to the NHL, the Wild hold the second-longest streak in league history for never facing a deficit to start a season. They’re not far back from the all-time leaders either.
The Boston Bruins opened their 1969-70 season going seven games without ever trailing in a game. The Bruins opened that year with six wins and a tie.
The Wild have been led by Kirill Kaprizov with 10 points (2G-8A) and Matt Boldy with eight points (3G-5A). Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with four goals on the year, and goalie Filip Gustavsson was recently named the NHL’s third star of the week.
Gustavsson also recently scored a goalie goal in the Wild's win over the St. Louis Blues.
They’ve put up big wins over tough teams like their recent victory over the Panthers and Blues. The Wild’s only two losses came in a shootout against the Seattle Kraken and in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets.
The Wild, Jets, Calgary Flames, and New York Rangers are the only four teams remaining in the NHL without a regulation loss on their record.
Plenty of teams are having a surprising to start the 2024-25 season, but the Wild have a chance at history if they can seal another win without allowing a lead. Their next opponent is the Tampa Bay Lightning.
