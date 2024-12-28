Wild Superstar Exceeding Expectations
Kirill Kaprizov is putting up MVP-type numbers with the Minnesota Wild this season, scoring 23 goals and 27 assists for 50 total points in his first 34 games played. He isn’t at the top of the league’s scoring race, but the superstar is on pace for career highs in just about every offensive category.
The Wild always knew Kaprizov was a stud, but even they weren’t expecting this kind of production. General manager Bill Guerin stated before the year they were hoping for a faster start from Kaprizov as opposed to last year. It’s safe to say they got it.
Guerin told Responsible Gambler that Kaprizov is “on another level” so far this year.
“We knew he was a superstar; we’ve known he can score; we've known he's got all the intangibles; the character and leadership and all that stuff we've known that,” Guerin told rg.org. “But he's taking it all to a new level this year, and it's pretty awesome to watch.”
Guerin was honest when he told RG that the Wild organization didn’t expect this kind of output from Kaprizov.
“Honestly, we didn’t see that coming.”
Kaprizov is currently on the shelf with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day. Before missing the Wild’s meeting with the Dallas Stars, Kaprizov had only missed one game and had not gone more than two straight without a point.
Guerin admitted that Kaprizov was dealing with a hamstring injury entering last season, and that slowed his production. This time around, however, he’s back to normal and should be rolling at 100% again in no time.
“You know, to be honest with you, I think he's healthier than ever,” Guerin pointed out before Kaprizov missed Friday's game against the Dallas Stars due to a lower body injury. “I think at the beginning of last year he wasn't 100% and had that hamstring injury that was nagging him, but I haven't seen that this season. It's almost like he has a new level of determination as well. I’m just so impressed with his game and everything about him right now.”
Kaprizov is working for a contract extension and is hopeful he can stay in Minnesota and help them reach their ultimate goal. The Wild have stated they will open their pocketbooks as much as possible to keep him, and he’s proving he’ll be worth every penny.
