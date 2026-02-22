USA's Quinn Hughes Headlines Olympic Hockey Awards
In this story:
Quinn Hughes of Team USA was named tournament Best Defender of the men's ice hockey event in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
The winners of the tournament directorate's individual awards were announced following the gold medal game, which saw the U.S. defeat Canada by a score of 2-1 in overtime — with heroics coming from Quinn's younger brother of Jack Hughes.
Awards were voted on by accredited media at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Canada’s Connor McDavid was named tournament MVP and Best Forward. Connor Hellebuyck was named Best Goaltender after putting up a whopping 41 saves over the Canadians in the final. Quinn was also placed on the tournament's All-Star team in addition to Macklin Celebrini, McDavid, Juraj Slafkovsky, Cale Makar and Hellebuyck.
Quinn previously scored the OT goal against Sweden to advance to the semifinals in addition to leading the Americans in ice time.
2026 Winter Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Tournament Directorate's Individual Awards Announced
The Minnesota Wild defenseman also established a new record for the most assists by an American in a single Olympic tournament with NHL players participating after collecting his seventh point against Canada on Feb. 22.
Quinn currently has 466 career points across 485 games played in the league at only 26-years-old. Wearing No. 43, he's tallied 57 points (five goals, 52 assists) throughout the 2025-26 season.
Per the IIHF, the full awards are as follows:
Tournament Directorate Three Best Players:
Best Goalkeeper: Connor Hellebuyck, USA
Best Defender: Quinn Hughes, USA
Best Forward: Connor McDavid, CAN
Media All-Star Team:
Goalkeeper: Connor Hellebuyck, USA
Defender: Quinn Hughes, USA
Defender: Cale Makar, CAN
Forward: Connor McDavid, CAN
Forward: Macklin Celebrini, CAN
Forward: Juraj Slafkovsky, SVK
Most Valuable Player:
Connor McDavid, CAN
The gold medal went to Team USA, marking the first time American men have taken home the gold in men's ice hockey since 1980. The 2026 matchup was absolutely electric and very physical from start to finish; USA opened the scoring with a goal from Matt Boldy in the opening frame. Canada answered with a goal from Cale Makar. Hellebuyck's previously mentioned monster performance in the U.S. forced the OT and allowed Jack of the New Jersey Devils to have his golden moment.
In 2026, the American women also beat the Canadians for the gold; with a 2-1 overtime victory to secure the gold on Feb. 19. Meaning — both American hockey teams of the 2026 Winter Olympics are bringing the gold back home from Italy. Caroline Harvey of Team USA was named tournament Most Valuable Player of the women's ice hockey event.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered everything from the 2025 Hughes Bowl, SEC football, Ivy League athletics, the 2023 ALCS and the 2023 World Series, the WNBA, and much more.