USA's Quinn Hughes Headlines Olympic Hockey Awards

Quinn Hughes of Team USA was named tournament Best Defender of the men's ice hockey event in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The winners of the tournament directorate's individual awards were announced following the gold medal game, which saw the U.S. defeat Canada by a score of 2-1 in overtime — with heroics coming from Quinn's younger brother of Jack Hughes.

Awards were voted on by accredited media at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Canada’s Connor McDavid was named tournament MVP and Best Forward. Connor Hellebuyck was named Best Goaltender after putting up a whopping 41 saves over the Canadians in the final. Quinn was also placed on the tournament's All-Star team in addition to Macklin Celebrini, McDavid, Juraj Slafkovsky, Cale Makar and Hellebuyck.

Quinn previously scored the OT goal against Sweden to advance to the semifinals in addition to leading the Americans in ice time.

The Minnesota Wild defenseman also established a new record for the most assists by an American in a single Olympic tournament with NHL players participating after collecting his seventh point against Canada on Feb. 22.

Quinn currently has 466 career points across 485 games played in the league at only 26-years-old. Wearing No. 43, he's tallied 57 points (five goals, 52 assists) throughout the 2025-26 season.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Feb 18, 2026; Milan, Italy; Quinn Hughes (43) of the United States celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime against Sweden in a men's ice hockey quarterfinal during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marton Monus/Reuters via Imagn Images | Marton Monus/Reuters via Imagn Images

Per the IIHF, the full awards are as follows:

Tournament Directorate Three Best Players:

Best Goalkeeper: Connor Hellebuyck, USA

Best Defender: Quinn Hughes, USA

Best Forward: Connor McDavid, CAN

Media All-Star Team:

Goalkeeper: Connor Hellebuyck, USA

Defender: Quinn Hughes, USA

Defender: Cale Makar, CAN

Forward: Connor McDavid, CAN

Forward: Macklin Celebrini, CAN

Forward: Juraj Slafkovsky, SVK

Most Valuable Player:



Connor McDavid, CAN

The gold medal went to Team USA, marking the first time American men have taken home the gold in men's ice hockey since 1980. The 2026 matchup was absolutely electric and very physical from start to finish; USA opened the scoring with a goal from Matt Boldy in the opening frame. Canada answered with a goal from Cale Makar. Hellebuyck's previously mentioned monster performance in the U.S. forced the OT and allowed Jack of the New Jersey Devils to have his golden moment.

In 2026, the American women also beat the Canadians for the gold; with a 2-1 overtime victory to secure the gold on Feb. 19. Meaning — both American hockey teams of the 2026 Winter Olympics are bringing the gold back home from Italy. Caroline Harvey of Team USA was named tournament Most Valuable Player of the women's ice hockey event.

