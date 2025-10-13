Canadiens Securing Future with Lane Hutson Extension
Lane Hutson and the Montreal Canadiens have finally agreed to terms on a new deal, and it couldn't have come at a better time, as it has looked as though he has been distracted with the negotiations, which has caused him to look a little slow out of the gate, with just one assist through the team's first three games.
This is obviously foreign territory for Hutson, who was dominant in his rookie season, taking home the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie, on the back of a 66-point campaign. Most impressive was his ability to make something out of nothing, and have veteran players looking dazed and confused trying to defend against him.
Hutson was trusted for many of the big matchups last season, taking on the top lines each night and being relied upon on the top power play unit to create offense, while displaying his fantastic awareness to ensure that he doesn't turn the puck over at the blueline and allow the opposition to score shorthanded.
His one assist through three games to start this season seems indicative of a player trying to do too much and overthinking, which is something that never bothered him before. It appeared to come naturally; each time he stepped over the boards, he just created with his feet and hands, and an awareness of time and space.
So, whether it's a matter of Hutson having been distracted to start the season because of contract proceedings or the fact that he has been given second-pair minutes, while Mike Matheson and Noah Dobson play on the top defense pairing, hopefully, the new deal will take a load off his shoulders.
Hutson is at his best when he lets his skills take over and lets the play flow. And creativity isn't something that he is lacking.
For a team looking to improve and eventually compete deep into the playoffs, having a player who can create offense nearly every time he is on the ice will be essential. The improvements on the blueline should also take some weight off Hutson's shoulders, and give the opposition more to game plan for.
Hutson is a team-first guy, and the fact that money talks were lingering and openly discussed throughout the media landscape, which obviously they are important, seemed to take away from simply playing the game. This is what Hutson is all about: being on the ice first and last off and never taking a day off.
It's pretty incredible to think that Hutson was on the board at 62nd overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, and he is now considered one of the top talents across the entire draft class. He could become a franchise player for the Canadiens, and though his future was never in doubt, the fact that it is now securely in Montreal gives him some relief to just get back to playing the game he loves.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!