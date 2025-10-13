Young Canadiens Phenom Gets Contract Extension
The Montreal Canadiens are recently coming off of a 2-1 stretch to open the season and to celebrate back-to-back wins, general manager Kent Hughes just awarded his superstar defenseman with a new deal. Hughes extended 2022 second round pick Lane Hutson with a fresh new contract after a very successful rookie season.
It was announced by NHL insider Chris Johnston that the deal will be for 8 years and carry an average annual value of 8.85 million dollars. That is a huge deal for a player of his caliber and a player of his age. Hutson is only 22-years old, but is one of the best defenseman in the game.
Hutson played for the U.S. National Development Team for two years in 2020 and 2021 and then moved on to playing college hockey for the Boston University Terriers. For the Terriers, he played for two years in 2022 and 2023 and tallied 48 points and 49 points respectively in those years.
Hutson was drafted 2022 but chose to go the college hockey route first to get a few years under his belt and get some experience before going to the pros. He then made his Canadiens debut at the end of the 2023-24 NHL season for two games and tallied 2 assists.
He then played a full year in the 2024-25 NHL season and tallied 6 goals and 60 assists totaling 66 points. He almost put up a point-per-game in his full rookie season.
Hutson is somebody that is smooth and poised with his skating, not letting any big moment get to him. He is just calm cool and collected out on the ice. He plays against the tough competition which the Canadiens matched up with the Washington Capitals in the 2024 playoffs, so he was constantly out there against Alexander Ovechkin and company.
He always draws the best-of-the-best because head coach Martin St. Louis really trusts him. Being 22-years old and being as good as he is, really says something about how well Hughes did with drafting him. Hutson more than earned his extension and will tie him to the club till the 2033 season.
The Canadiens have their defenseman of the future. They have their number one that can handle the superstars and shut them down, for quite a long time and Canadiens fans should be quite happy about this one.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!