Canadiens Forward Leaves Game With Injury
The Montreal Canadiens are not having a good night, as they have gotten nothing going in their contest against the Dallas Stars, trailing 5-0. But to make matters worse, they lost one of their promising forwards to an injury as he was hit by Stars defenseman Ilya Lybushkin into the boards and got hurt as a result of the hit.
Alex Newhook has left the game and has not returned. Newhook has had a nice start to the year for the Canadiens as he has scored 6 goals and tallied 6 assists in 17 games so far this season. Newhook has seemed to really figure it out this year and now he is nursing an injury.
There is likely no telling until after the game concludes how long Newhook could be out. It depends on the extent and the severity of the injury. For the Canadiens and their fans, they are holding their breath that he will not be out for too long.
Newhook seems to have found his groove under head coach Martin St. Louis. It seems like Newhook has been able to play more freely and more like his style of game, and that it has paid off for him so far. He really seemed like he was poised for a huge breakout year, now only time will tell how severe his injury is.
The Canadiens core will have to step up if Newhook is to miss significant time
Not like it had to be said more than once, but if Newhook is to miss weeks or longer with his injury, the core players are going to have to show up. Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov, Juraj Slafkvosky, and others really need to get on the scoresheet more and help make up for Newhook's production they would miss.
Newhook was not averaging a point-per-game this season, but he was contributing on the scoreboard more often than not. At 24 years old, he was finding his stride. And Newhook now goes down with another injury, and it leaves St. Louis and company scrambling to find answers as to how to replace his production.
The Canadiens have one of the best young forward cores in the league and should hopefully be able to figure it out rather easily. One bad game against a powerhouse Western Conference team in the regular season means nothing, but they should be able to solve this issue. The others will need to step up and keep the production coming as the Canadiens try to win games likely without Newhook for the foreseeable future.
