Tkachuk Brothers Make Big Announcement
The Tkachuk brothers have always been must-watch TV. But after their fiery brawls with Team Canada at the Four Nations Faceoff went viral, their fame officially reached a new level. Now, instead of just making headlines on the ice, they’re stepping into the spotlight off it.
Earlier this week, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk announced on The Pat McAfee Show that they’ll be launching a new podcast titled “Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk”, produced through Wave Sports & Entertainment. The show, which will air every Wednesday, is being billed as the NHL’s version of New Heights — the hit podcast hosted by NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce.
From Ice Battles to Mic Battles
The comparison to the Kelce brothers isn’t just a marketing pitch. Both pairs are elite athletes in their respective leagues, both bring a mix of personality and competitiveness, and both know how to make headlines on and off the field (or ice). While the Kelces have built a media empire by combining football talk with sibling banter and pop-culture humor, the Tkachuks might just do the same for hockey.
There’s something about the brotherly connection that makes these shows work. Fans have already seen it in the NFL with the Kelces and even the Manning brothers, whose dynamic helped humanize the two NFL legends. The Tkachuks, known for their charisma, sharp wit, and relentless competitiveness, seem like the perfect fit for the podcast format. Their chemistry, both playful and fiery, could make Wingmen an instant hit with hockey fans looking for personality beyond boring press conferences.
Risk and Reward
Still, stepping into the media world comes with risks — especially for active players. Balancing game preparation with the demands of a weekly show can easily backfire. Just ask NBA star Paul George, whose “Podcast P” persona exploded in popularity even as his postseason play slipped. Once nicknamed “Playoff P” for his postseason confidence, fans flipped it to “Podcast P” after years of inconsistent performances and more talk-show headlines than playoff highlights.
For the Tkachuks, the challenge will be maintaining their edge on the ice while managing their newfound media venture. Hockey players are already known for their quick mouths and sharp chirps, and this podcast might just hand their haters and opponents fresh material to get under their skin.
If they can handle the noise, though, Wingmen could change the NHL media landscape by allowing players to connect directly with fans on more or less their own terms — giving hockey’s most entertaining brothers a new stage to shine on.
