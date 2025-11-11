Breakaway on SI

Spittin’ Chiclets Hosts Compare NHL’s Young Stars to Legends

The "Spittin’ Chiclets" podcast wonders if hockey’s next great rivalry is already unfolding before our eyes as several young stars continue rising up the ranks.

Samuel Len

Nov 7, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) during the face off against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) during the face off against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images / Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
In this story:

"Spittin’ Chiclets" isn’t exactly known for its deep-dive analytics or statistical breakdowns. It’s a hockey podcast told through the perspectives of those who played the game, blending humor, nostalgia, and blunt honesty. But every now and then, the hosts stumble upon a conversation that perfectly captures where the game is headed. This season, that moment came when Paul Bissonnette, Ryan Whitney, and Keith Yandle weighed in on the new generation taking over the NHL scoring race.

Right now, the league’s leaderboard looks like a combination of some of the most hyped hockey prospects to get drafted to the NHL in the last decade plus. Nathan MacKinnon sits atop the standings with 29 points, but right behind him are three young stars rewriting expectations.

Connor Bedard and Leo Carlsson are tied for second with 25 points, while Macklin Celebrini sits one back with 24 — tied with Connor McDavid himself. It’s not just a strong start; it’s the beginning of what feels like a new golden era according to the sports most popular podcast.

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini
Nov 8, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) during the third period against the Florida Panthers at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Modern Version of Crosby vs. Ovechkin?

On a recent episode of the Spittin' Chicklets podcast, Bissonnette compared the current debate among fans to one that defined a generation.

“The most talked about thing right now is Maclin Celebrini and Bedard and people comparing them and going back and forth kind of how we did with Ovi and Sid when they started,” he said. “We were just pinning them up against one another, right? Well, now we got three [Leo Carlsson included].”

It’s a fair point. Back in the mid-2000s, the NHL was fueled by the rivalry between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, two once-in-a-lifetime talents whose careers ran side by side for nearly two decades. Now, we may be watching history repeat itself — but with an extra player in the mix.

Bissonnette went further, drawing direct comparisons between the new trio and some of the game’s greats.

“Do you want Sasha Barkov or Anze Kopitar in Leo Carlsson? Do you want the Crosby comparison with Maclin Celebrini? And I don’t know who you’d really compare with Bedard,” he wondered aloud.

To which Ryan Whitney quickly replied: “Kane?”

Comparing Bedard to Kane: The Numbers Don’t Lie

That comparison might be a lot closer than most people realizes. Through their first 164 games, Bedard and Patrick Kane have nearly identical numbers — Bedard with 52 goals, 94 assists, and 146 points, Kane with 48 goals, 98 assists, and 146 points. It’s eerie symmetry, and it speaks to how rare Bedard’s early production really is.

Similar to how Auston Matthews is mirroring Ovechkin’s career goal pace, the new generation is carving its place alongside legends. Whether they can sustain it remains to be seen, but if they do, this could be the rivalry that defines modern hockey.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Samuel Len
SAMUEL LEN

Sam Len is a content editor, writer, and digital strategist with a lifelong passion for hockey. Growing up just north of Toronto, the game was never just background noise—it was part of everyday life. The Pittsburgh Penguins were the first team that captured his imagination, and he still remembers watching Sidney Crosby’s Golden Goal at the 2010 Olympics like it was yesterday. Over time, his love for the sport expanded to include the Tampa Bay Lightning, blending his appreciation for classic grit with modern speed and skill. Between 2024 and 2025, Sam worked as a content editor at Covers, where he helped shape sports and gaming content for top-tier brands including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, and Bet99. He’s also written for Bolts by the Bay and Pro Football Network, covering everything from Tampa Bay Lightning analysis to trending stories across the NHL, NFL, and NBA.

Home/News Feed Page