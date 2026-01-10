Canadiens Projected to Trade Veteran Goalie

The Montreal Canadiens' three-goalie situation cannot last forever. Eventually, the organization will need to make a decision about which netminder to move, and all signs point to Samuel Montembeault being the most likely candidate for a trade.

The question facing General Manager Kent Hughes is not whether Montembeault will be traded, but when. With just one more season remaining on the 29-year-old’s contract, Hughes doesn’t have much longer before he fails to capitalize on the goalie’s $3.15 million cap hit.

Recent Strong Play

Despite struggling through the early part of the season, Montembeault’s recent performance has seen him show remarkable form. In his last three outings, he has saved 77 out of the 84 shots he faced. This looks extremely beneficial for a Montreal side looking to offload a few names.

Head coach Martin St. Louis’ decision to leave the veteran with their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, seemed to have worked. Montembeault has won all three of his starts since his return while also getting a .917 save percentage.

That surge represents a significant improvement from his overall season numbers. Through 15 games this season, Montembeault holds an 8-6-1 record with a 3.39 goals-against average and an .869 save percentage. With him getting back in form, the Canadiens have two things working out for them.

Strategic Timing

While Montembeault’s strong showing gives Montreal a third goalie option for the upcoming stretch, it also makes him more lucrative for teams looking for a trade. Hughes understands this and hopes that the 29-year-old continues with his current form.

The Canadiens already sit at the top of the division, and the goalie’s ability to block shots will help them in their present games, which will also help to increase his value before the trade deadline in March.

The general manager faces an important decision about how to proceed. It seems unlikely that Hughes would be comfortable going forward with two rookie goalies in Jacob Fowler and Jakub Dobes, who have just 45 combined games of NHL experience between them.

Projected Path Forward

For now, the best path for the Canadiens remains keeping Montembeault as their 1B option alongside Fowler as the two-goalie tandem. In the meantime, it is expected that they will be sending Dobes back to Laval for further development while also freeing cap space.

This will help Montreal have the in-form Fowler ready while also having a veteran presence between the pipes for regular play. With both Fowler (21) and Dobes (24) being very young, the Canadiens' long-term future remains set with or without Montembeault.

This gives the organization the ability to juggle between the two options as they monitor who is doing better at the NHL level. However, that depth makes Montembeault expendable despite his recent strong play.

No Rush Necessary

Hughes has no compelling reason to rush into making a trade at this point. With Montembeault playing well and providing stability, the general manager can afford to wait for the right deal to materialize. The veteran's contract extends through next season, giving Hughes flexibility on timing.

However, it seems inevitable that Montembeault will be traded before his contract expires. The Canadiens need to clear space for their young goaltenders to establish themselves as the future, and moving Montembeault represents the most logical path forward when the timing is right.

