Canadiens Score Late to Edge Past Wild in Dramatic Finish

The Montreal Canadiens delivered one of the most thrilling finishes of their season this week. With the game tied and time running out, the home side found a way to keep a play alive deep in the offensive zone before converting for a dramatic victory over the visiting Minnesota Wild.

The back-and-forth contest featured six lead changes and showcased both teams' offensive firepower. Montreal improved to 28-15-7 with the comeback win, maintaining its position as the third-place team in the Atlantic Division while continuing to build momentum in a tightly contested playoff race.

Caufield Delivers in Clutch Moment

Cole Caufield scored with just 15 seconds remaining in the third period to lift the Canadiens to the 4-3 victory. The winger one-timed a pass from Nick Suzuki past Minnesota goaltender Jesper Wallstedt's glove from the top of the right faceoff circle at 19:45 of the final frame.

"We just found a way to keep the puck alive, and luckily it went in," Caufield said. "That's why you play the full 60 or 65, whatever it is. They all count the same, but it feels good to get two points tonight."

The goal marked Caufield's 21st game-winning tally in the third period or overtime since his debut in 2020-21. Only Leon Draisaitl (28), Sebastian Aho (28), Sidney Crosby (23) and Steven Stamkos (23) have recorded more such goals over that span, cementing Caufield's reputation as one of the league's premier clutch performers.

Supporting Cast Contributes

Lane Hutson recorded a goal and an assist for Montreal, while Phillip Danault and Alexandre Carrier also found the net. Ivan Demidov contributed two assists in the victory, and Jakub Dobes made 16 saves between the pipes.

Danault's goal at 15:22 of the first period ended a lengthy drought, marking his first tally in 52 games dating back to March 30, 2025, when he played for the Los Angeles Kings. Carrier has been heating up offensively, scoring his fourth goal in five games.

Vladimir Tarasenko paced Minnesota's offense with two goals, becoming the fourth player in Wild history to record multiple goals on consecutive days. Brock Faber also scored for the Wild, who fell despite a strong performance in the opening 40 minutes.

Canadiens forward Kirby Dach returned to action after missing two months with a broken foot sustained on November 15. He played 16:46 and registered two shots on goal in his first game back, providing a boost to Montreal's lineup depth as the team continues its playoff push.

The Canadiens host the Buffalo Sabres tonight as they look to extend their winning streak to three games.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!