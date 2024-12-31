Blues Prospect Impressing at WJC
A top prospect for the St. Louis Blues has been one of the most impressive players at the 2025 World Junior Championship. Dalibor Dvorsky, the team's first-round pick in 2023, was named captain of the Slovakian team for this year's tournament and he's been the leader and best player for his country so far.
The Blues prospect is taking the WJC by storm. The Slovakia team is on the bubble to advance past the group stage, but have high hopes for the tournament. That's largely due to the level of player Dvorsky is and his impact on their roster.
Through the group play games, he's lived up to the billing. He's been Slovakia's best player on both ends of the ice and a fantastic leader for his teammates. Through four games of group play, he has four goals and three assists. Their game against Kazakhstan was an MVP-level performance as he dominated for 60 minutes. He posted two goals and two assists in the contest to power Slovakia to a 2-0-0-2 record in group play.
The performance calls to mind another Slovakian star that succeeded at the WJC and with St. Louis. The late Pavol Demitra led the formerly known Czechoslavkia at the 1993 WJC, scoring eight points in seven games. He'd go on to score seven straight 20 goal seasons with the Blues, including a career high of 36 goals, 57 assists, and 93 points during the 2002-2003 season.
This performance is also a continuation of yet another strong season in Dvorsky's development. In his post draft season, he was a star in the Ontario Hockey League. Over 52 games with the Sudbury Wolves, he scored 45 goals and added 43 assists for 88 points in addition to six points in five games for Slovakia at the 2024 WJC. The Blues have one of the top prospect systems in the NHL and with Dvorsky leading the way, there is a swell of young players moving up the ranks in St. Louis.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!