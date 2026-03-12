Canadiens’ Juraj Slafkovsky Sets Historic Franchise Milestone

Juraj Slafkovsky’s stardom has never been higher. After his impressive showing at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games for Slovakia — he scored four goals and tallied four assists over the course of six games during the tournament — he’s continued to show why he’s one of the best and brightest young players in the NHL during his time with the Montreal Canadiens back in North America. His team is playing well, and he has a ton to do with it.

What’s most outstanding about Slafkovsky’s emergence on the scene is just how potent a scorer he is for his age. Slafkovsky, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, broke the Canadiens record for most points before turning 22 years old thanks to a first-period goal in Montreal’s 3-2 victory over the rival Ottawa Senators on March 11. Through 264 career NHL games, Slafkovsky has recorded 164 points — 66 goals and 98 assists — 53 of which have come this season, undoubtedly the best of his young professional career.

Henri Richard, who racked up 1,046 points throughout a 20-year career with the Canadiens, was the former record holder at 163. Stephane Richer, a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Canadiens and New Jersey Devils, is third with 154.

There’s a lot that’s crazy and wonderful about Slafkovsky’s rise, but the narrow margin in which he broke this record is perhaps the most improbable of it all. Slafkovsky’s birthday is March 30, meaning that just 19 days separated him from being unable to top Richard. Now that’s some timely scoring.

Slafkovsky’s Scoring Surge Powering Canadiens’ Playoff Push

Feb 26, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens left wing Juraj Slafkovsky (20) plays the puck against New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) during overtime at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Slafkovsky has the Canadiens right in the thick of the playoff hunt. With the regular season winding down over the next month or so, Montreal is jockeying for position in the Atlantic Division alongside other heavy hitters like the Buffalo Sabres, Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins. The team’s latest victory over the Senators helped create some separation between the two Canadian rivals, though more wins will be needed if Montreal wants to solidify its spot in the postseason before everything is said and done.

It’ll be Slafkovsky and his expert scoring who will need to lead the team to that promised land. But making the playoffs isn’t enough — championships are the expectations in Montreal. The Canadiens, the NHL franchise with the most Stanley Cups out of anybody on the face of the planet, haven’t been atop the hockey world in three decades. If Slafkovsky has his way, that’ll be changing very soon.

