Canadiens' Lane Hutson Snubbed Once Again by Team USA

Team USA’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, set to begin in February, has already taken a hit after defenseman Seth Jones was ruled out because of injury. In lieu of that disappointing development, the team announced Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe would take his place on the roster. While it wasn’t ideal, it was nice and simple. There was definitely no controversy with the pick whatsoever, right? Right?

Wrong.

Just like with many other selections made by Team USA general manager Bill Guerin, controversy was aplenty. Once the announcement was made that it would be LaCombe, the naysayers came out of the woodwork to proclaim it should have been Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson who took Jones’ spot instead. Their arguments, of course, fell on deaf ears. Everything was done. There was no turning back.

But did those people have a point? Should Hutson have been picked to go to Italy? It’s a complicated question, though the answer is somewhat clear.

The NHL's First Fictional Court Case

Dec 16, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe (2) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images | Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images

If this were a court case, the prosecution — the people advocating for Hutson’s inclusion on the roster — would start by laying out the obvious facts. For one, Hutson has 52 points this season compared to LaCombe’s 31, with Hutson also scoring nine goals while LaCombe has put up six. Furthermore, Hutson is currently sporting a plus/minus of 15, while LaCombe’s is minus-2. Where LaCombe has Hutson beat is hits — he has 42 while his Canadiens counterpart has just 21.

At that, the prosecution would probably rest its case. Now it would be time for the defense, led by Guerin, to stand and explain why this decision was made. Just like with the rest of the controversial roster decisions, Guerin would say LaCombe fits the system he wants his team to run better. He also has a skillset that's similar to Jones, making it easier to slot him right into the lineup. After that, there wouldn’t be much else to say. The defense would also rest its case, and it would be up to the jury to decide which side was correct.

After hours upon hours of deliberation, the jury would come back and rule it couldn’t come to a verdict. It would be hung. The prosecution would most likely wail in agony, while the defense would stay quiet, knowing it had just claimed victory.

But had it? In the end, the only way Team USA ultimately earns bragging rights over its doubters is by winning a gold medal. Should it not be able to accomplish that arduous task, and the Canadians, Swedes or Finns win the prize instead, the triumph in this fictional court would be for naught. All that matters is the gold medal, and should LaCombe not help the United States win it, this decision will most likely be scrutinized by the same people defending it for years to come.

