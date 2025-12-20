Sharks' Macklin Celebrini Has Clear Path to Win Hart Trophy

Macklin Celebrini is having a season that's impossible to ignore. The San Jose Sharks rookie currently sits third in the NHL with 53 points, trailing only Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid, who are tied at 58.

For a 19-year-old in his second season to be keeping pace with two of the greatest players in the world is remarkable enough. But according to Jason Gregor, if the Sharks make the playoffs, Celebrini should win the Hart Trophy.

Speaking on DFO Daily Rundown, Gregor made his case for why Celebrini deserves MVP consideration if San Jose can punch their ticket to the postseason.

The Numbers Are Staggering

Dec 13, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (left) and defenseman John Klingberg (right) celebrate an overtime game-winning goal by Klingberg to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Celebrini isn't just putting up points. He's doing it while carrying an enormous workload for a team that wasn't expected to compete. He's playing 20 and a half minutes a night and shooting the puck at an elite rate, recording one less shot than McDavid through the same number of games.

Gregor highlighted a goal Celebrini scored off a faceoff that perfectly captured his poise and hockey IQ. Gregor continued, "Just controls it right off the draw. Then he doesn't rush. Takes his time in the corner. Waiting, waiting. Then a pass across, rebound, scores." That kind of composure from a teenager is what separates special players from great ones.

No Help Around Him

What makes Celebrini's season even more impressive is the lack of elite talent surrounding him. MacKinnon has Cale Makar and Martin Necas. McDavid has Leon Draisaitl. Celebrini has Will Smith, who's having a phenomenal season himself, but the gap between them is massive.

Gregor pointed out that Celebrini is already 24 points ahead of Smith, his closest teammate. That's an absurd margin that shows just how much the Sharks are relying on their rookie to generate offense.

"McKinnon's been great, but he's got Makar and Necas," Gregor said. "McDavid's been great and he has Draisaitl. Celebrini doesn't have anybody remotely close to those guys with him and he is carrying that team."

Hart Trophy Case

The Hart Trophy is awarded to the player most valuable to his team. If that's the criteria, and the Sharks make the playoffs, Gregor believes Celebrini has the strongest case in the league.

"If they make the playoffs, Celebrini to me would be the Hart Trophy winner," Gregor explained.

The Sharks are currently tied for the second wild card spot. Making the playoffs would be a massive achievement for a team that was expected to be in the lottery again. If Celebrini drags them there while leading the charge offensively, it's hard to argue against him being the most valuable player in the league.

Olympic Dreams

Gregor also made it clear he believes Celebrini has already earned a spot on Team Canada for the 2026 Olympics. "This guy, to me, has punched his ticket. There's no way he's not on Team Canada." The Sharks struck gold with Celebrini, and the hockey world is starting to realize just how special he is.

