Canadiens' Lane Hutson Surpasses Hall of Famer's Assists Record

Lane Hutson surpassed Hall of Famer Sergei Zubov earlier this week with a historic assist that rewrote NHL record books. The Canadiens' star now owns the mark for most assists by a D-Man in their first 150 games, reaching 116 helpers in just 147 contests to eclipse Zubov's previous record of 115.

The milestone came during Montreal's 3-1 victory over the Maple Leafs, extending Hutson's career-high road point streak to 9 games. He extended that record further as the 22-year-old set up Juraj Slafkovsky for the game's opening goal late in the first period, continuing his remarkable sophomore campaign.

So far, Hutson has compiled 66 points through 64 games this season, including 11 goals and 55 assists. Only two defensemen in the league have recorded more points, positioning the Holland, Michigan native among the NHL's elite blueliners in just 148 games into his career.

Chasing Franchise History

Another productive road outing would allow Hutson to match a franchise record among D-men. The young star will have to wait for his opportunity to make more history, as Montreal begins a three-game homestand later this week, starting with the San Jose Sharks.

Beyond the record, Hutson has also been terrific in his points production this season. Only captain Nick Suzuki has more points among the Montreal lineup. Additionally, the Canadiens' star sits fourth among all NHL defensemen in points this season.

Mar 6, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) skates with the puck during overtime against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Evan Bouchard, Zach Werenski, and Cale Makar are the only blueliners ahead of him in the scoring race, illustrating the elite company he keeps. The former second-round pick has built off his Calder Trophy-winning rookie season by playing at over a point-per-game pace.

His offensive production has been crucial to Montreal's playoff push as the Canadiens position themselves among the Eastern Conference's top teams.

Elite Company

Hutson reached his 100th career NHL point in December against Pittsburgh, accomplishing the feat in just 119 games. The milestone made him the fourth-fastest American defenseman in league history to reach the century mark, trailing only Mark Howe, Brian Leetch, and Phil Housley.

He became the first defenseman in Canadiens history to record 100 points at age 21 or younger. Hutson also ranks as the second-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 100 assists after Zubov, achieving that mark in 132 games before breaking his record for the most assists in the first 150. games of his career.

"He's a gamer," head coach Martin St. Louis said of his young defenseman. "He wants to be the difference and not just offensively. " St. Louis added that Hutson's intensity extends beyond offensive production. "He's hard on himself defensively," the coach explained. "His competitive level, that's contagious."

Montreal continues the homestand against the Anaheim Ducks before resuming their playoff push with roughly 18 games remaining in the regular season.

