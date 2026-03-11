Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Dylan Cozens, Nick Suzuki, Aliaksei Protas)

There are just two NHL games on Wednesday night, but that’s all we need for a few player prop picks.

Macklin Celebrini and Evan Bouchard came through for us last night, and I’m looking at Dylan Cozens, Nick Suzuki, and Aliaksei Protas for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, March 11.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 11

Dylan Cozens Anytime Goalscorer (+240) vs. Canadiens

Nick Suzuki OVER 0.5 Assists (-105) at Senators

Aliaksei Protas OVER 0.5 Points (+110) at Flyers

Dylan Cozens is hot right now. Despite getting held off the scoresheet in Monday night’s 2-0 win, the Senators center had scored five goals in his previous four games. Dating back to January 25, Cozens has 8 goals in his last 11 games, and he’s scored in 8 of 17 contests since January 14.

Cozens is now up to 23 goals on the season as he centers the second line with Brady Tkachuk and Ridley Greig. He’s also on the top power-play unit with the Senators’ big guns.

I expect a high-scoring game tonight in Ottawa, and these odds are too good to pass up for Cozens to light the lamp.

Nick Suzuki is in a similar boat to Cozens. While he didn’t record a point last night in Toronto, he had nine points (six assists) in his previous four games.

Dating back to nearly the beginning of the calendar year, Suzuki has 29 points (22 assists) in his last 22 games, picking up at least one assist in 15 of those 22 contests.

I like Suzuki to record an assist again tonight, and would consider OVER 1.5 points (+240) as well. He has multiple points in two of his last three games, three of his last five, and 10 of his last 18 contests. That includes two assists in Montreal’s 6-5 win in Ottawa on January 17.

While I like the UNDER in this game, these odds on Aliaksei Protas to record a point seem a bit high. The big winger has 10 points (seven assists) in his last nine games, including three points in two games against the Flyers.

Protas scored in Philadelphia on Feb. 3, then had a goal and an assist at home on the 25th.

I’ll back the winger to continue to torment the Flyers at plus odds tonight in Philadelphia.

