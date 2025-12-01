Legendary Canadiens Defender Offers Helpful Tip to Lane Hutson
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson has taken the NHL by storm since breaking into the league last season. The 21-year-old puck-mover posted 66 points as a rookie en route to a Calder Trophy and is following that up with 20 points in his first 24 games of this year.
The Canadiens are a team on the rise, and Hutson's impact is a huge piece of that puzzle. As they try to keep pace in the Atlantic Division and go for a second straight postseason appearance, they are relying even ore on Hutson and their blue line to lead them there.
Former Canadiens defender and beloved member of the organization, Andrei Markov, sees big things on the horizon for Hutson and the franchise. Markov played in 990 games with the Habs, leaving a lasting impact as a responsible and steady two-way threat on defense. As a franchise icon, he offered Hutson some helpful advice on taking the next steps.
“He likes to control the puck and skates very well. He’s not tall, but he compensates for it with his movement and the way he sees the ice,” he said. “One area he can improve – just like me at his age – is shooting more. He prefers making plays. He’s an interesting player, and I hope he keeps developing."
Markov May Have a Point
The beloved Canadiens defender might be completely accurate with his analysis. Hutson is an extremely gifted offensive defenseman, but he has struggled to get pucks on net. So far this season, Hutson's totaled 38 shots on goal, ranking 46th among all NHL defensemen. It's not much of a shift from his rookie campaign, when he launched 91 shots on goal in 82 games.
The only thing that is different so far is that a few more of Hutson's shots have gone in the net. Over his entire rookie year, he scored just six goals, but he's already netted four in a quarter of the time this season.
Future Remains Bright
Hutson and the Canadiens are one of the deepest defensive teams in the NHL right now. Markov's advice is a helpful bit of advice from a former leader of the organization, but it's not a dismissal of how far Hutson and the organization have come. Instead, it's a vote of confidence and endorsement of how bright a future the Habs have. If Hutson can add this one element to his offensive game, he'll become an even greater weapon and the Canadiens will become a true challenger for the Stanley Cup.
