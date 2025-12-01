Breakaway on SI

Legendary Canadiens Defender Offers Helpful Tip to Lane Hutson

Lane Hutson was offered some helpful advice from a former legendary defenseman with the Montreal Canadiens.

Jacob Punturi

Nov 20, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (48) plays the puck against the Washington Capitals during the first period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (48) plays the puck against the Washington Capitals during the first period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson has taken the NHL by storm since breaking into the league last season. The 21-year-old puck-mover posted 66 points as a rookie en route to a Calder Trophy and is following that up with 20 points in his first 24 games of this year.

The Canadiens are a team on the rise, and Hutson's impact is a huge piece of that puzzle. As they try to keep pace in the Atlantic Division and go for a second straight postseason appearance, they are relying even ore on Hutson and their blue line to lead them there.

Former Canadiens defender and beloved member of the organization, Andrei Markov, sees big things on the horizon for Hutson and the franchise. Markov played in 990 games with the Habs, leaving a lasting impact as a responsible and steady two-way threat on defense. As a franchise icon, he offered Hutson some helpful advice on taking the next steps.

“He likes to control the puck and skates very well. He’s not tall, but he compensates for it with his movement and the way he sees the ice,” he said. “One area he can improve – just like me at his age – is shooting more. He prefers making plays. He’s an interesting player, and I hope he keeps developing."

Apr 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov (79) helps goalie Carey Price (31) to make a save against New York Rangers left wing Rick Nash (61) and defenseman Jeff Petry (26) during the third period of game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-Imagn Images / Jean-Yves Ahern-Imagn Images

Markov May Have a Point

The beloved Canadiens defender might be completely accurate with his analysis. Hutson is an extremely gifted offensive defenseman, but he has struggled to get pucks on net. So far this season, Hutson's totaled 38 shots on goal, ranking 46th among all NHL defensemen. It's not much of a shift from his rookie campaign, when he launched 91 shots on goal in 82 games.

The only thing that is different so far is that a few more of Hutson's shots have gone in the net. Over his entire rookie year, he scored just six goals, but he's already netted four in a quarter of the time this season.

Future Remains Bright

Hutson and the Canadiens are one of the deepest defensive teams in the NHL right now. Markov's advice is a helpful bit of advice from a former leader of the organization, but it's not a dismissal of how far Hutson and the organization have come. Instead, it's a vote of confidence and endorsement of how bright a future the Habs have. If Hutson can add this one element to his offensive game, he'll become an even greater weapon and the Canadiens will become a true challenger for the Stanley Cup.

Jacob Punturi
JACOB PUNTURI

Jacob is a featured writer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for Steelers On SI and the NHL for Breakaway On SI. He also co-hosts the All Steelers Talk podcast. Previous work covering the NHL for Inside the Penguins and The Hockey News.

