Canadiens Stanley Cup Hopes Extend Beyond Locker Room

The Montreal Canadiens believe they are building something special. What began last year as a tangible step forward for the franchise has continued well into this current campaign.

The Canadiens are in third place in the Atlantic Division, and are set to make the postseason once again. Inside the locker room, the Habs see themselves as a Stanley Cup contender.

Outside of the locker room, the belief is growing as well. That belief extends around the NHL and to a former captain and franchise legend Yvan Cournoyer. The 1982 Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee believes this team is going to be contending now and into the future. Speaking recently to RG, he shared his excitement about the current Canadiens squad.

“I think they’re going to have a good team for a long time,” he said. “The players they have now, there’s a real sense of belonging. It’s pretty tight."

Can This Canadiens Team Make A Run?

According to Cournoyer, this team has what it takes to go on a run this season, but how true is that?

The Habs have a great young team. Their forward unit is impressive and still hasn't reached its peak. Center and captain Nick Suzuki is a two-wway force. Wingers Juraj Slafkovksy, Cole Caufield and Ivan Demidov are three of the most impressive scorers in the NHL 25 years or younger. Add in dynamic second-year defender Lane Hutson, and this squad has some of the highest untapped potential around the league.

And the offense has followed. The Habs rank second in total offense this season, averaging 3.53 goals per game. That mark is tied with the Edmonton Oilers and trails only the league-leading Colorado Avalanche.

Simply put, their offense is Stanley Cup worthy.

Feb 26, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens left wing Juraj Slafkovsky (20) plays the puck against the New York Islanders during overtime at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

One Big Issue

That fact alone pushes them into contender status, but there's one thing holding them up, as Cournoyer admitted to RG. That one issue is goaltending, as the team has struggled to find consistency while cycling through three different options throughout the year.

"I haven't been certain about the goaltending this season," he shared.

That would be putting things lightly. The assumed starter entering the year, Sam Montembeault, has struggled mightily. Backup Jakub Dobes has looked great at times in relief, but he's not quite ready to be a number one at the NHL level. Recently recalled prospect Jacob Fowler is the team's next hope, but the 21-year-old is just beginning his NHL career.

They'll have to find a way to overcome this issue or hope it resolves before the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin. Otherwise, they will be an early exit in the postseason. But that nagging thought isn't stopping the growing belief in Montreal, not in the locker room or around the league.

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